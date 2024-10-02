© 2024
Suspect arraigned in fatal Stockbridge hit-and-run

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:09 AM EDT
The Red Lion Inn in the heart of downtown Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Joe Mabel
/
Wikipedia
The Red Lion Inn in the heart of downtown Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

A suspect in a fatal Stockbridge, Massachusetts hit-and-run over the weekend has been arraigned.

The body of 72-year-old Franklin Ripley was found unresponsive alongside Route 102 Saturday morning and he was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney, 36-year-old Samantha Paige of West Stockbridge was arraigned in Southern Berkshire District Court on Tuesday.

The DA’s office says Paige has been charged with Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury Resulting in Death with bail set at $7,500. Due to a separate case, Paige is being held without right to bail over a probation warrant issued by Central Berkshire District Court.
