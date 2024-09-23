Noir Roots fair in Pittsfield will celebrate the future of the Black community in Berkshire County

The Berkshire Black Economic Council or BBEC was founded in 2021 in an effort to centralize support for Black-owned businesses in the westernmost region of Massachusetts.

The city of Pittsfield backed the nascent nonprofit with $700,000 from the $40 million of COVID-19 emergency relief funding it received through the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s believed to be the largest single investment ever made directly to Black business in Berkshire County.

Speaking with WAMC News at BBEC headquarters in downtown Pittsfield, President and Executive Director AJ Enchill says the upcoming Noir Roots event fulfills a long-held goal for the 3-year-old economic development nonprofit.

“We've been in North County with our talent show last January, we've been down to Chesterwood to do a data reveal and let the community know this is what the Black Arts Council is going to be," said Enchill. "But now we're actually beginning to activate our goals, and those goals being street fairs and festivals, vendor art spaces, to increase the visibility of local artists and artisans, but also art in the name of empowerment and history in the name of empowerment, versus staying stuck in the years of slavery and the negative impacts it's done to Black people. Like, let's think about all the amazing work and potential we have as a Black community, as a Berkshire community, and think about the ways that Afrofuturism can uplift ourselves as a community and as a community of Black entrepreneurs and artists and the like.”

Federal census data pegs the Berkshires’ Black community at around 4,300 of the region’s roughly 129,000 residents.

Back in 2021, the BBEC surveyed Black residents to better understand how the county’s existent structures were serving – or failing to serve – their needs.

“We learned that we wanted more interactive forms of art for Black people, and we learned that Black residents and visitors aren't necessarily getting to cultural institutions that have prominence in this region, either because of barriers like transportation or childcare," Enchill told WAMC. "And so the Black Arts Council is poised at tackling and solving these issues to increase diversity at these cultural institutions. So, you asked me about activities and things that we're going to do, we actually have a kid space, right? So, you can leave your kid at face painting or in the bouncy bounce, and you could still have a sight line if you're by the vendor carve outs, or if you're by the beer garden, you know you could still have an eye on your kid and have a fun time and experience and see what the arts and artists are up to here in this community.”

Noir Roots, set for October 5th, is designed to appeal to Berkshire residents young and old.

“They're going to see food trucks, they're going to see artists and artisans, there'll be a live DJ on stage, there'll be a fashion show, we're going to have a beer garden," said Enchill. "It's going to be fun. We have vendors that are set up, we have a basketball tournament for youth- Fifth and sixth graders, seventh and eighth graders, but also adults. If you want to get a three-on-three team set up, let us know. You can contact arts@berkshirebec.org, and that way we can get you signed up. So please, if you're interested, if you were excited, want to participate as a volunteer, let us know, and we'll plug you in.”

While opportunities to eat, drink, and make merry will abound, the event is also about connecting Black Berkshire residents with institutions they’ve historically been denied access to.

“We're bringing together nonprofits in this area, local businesses, we’re bringing banks to the street fair, and that way they can set up a table and let the community know of the different programs and opportunities that these institutions have to offer," Enchill explained. "What's also special is that they in turn also get to meet a population of people that they aren't always in contact with just because of what I would call the lingering impacts of segregation.”

The fair’s site on the west side was deliberately chosen to further BBEC’s mission to equitably distribute economic development across Pittsfield.

“We're not doing the programming at places, community spaces that are typically used," Enchill told WAMC. "Clapp Park is an amazing park, but it doesn't always get the same limelight as some of the other places in Pittsfield, and what does that mean? It means that also the neighboring parts around Clapp Park aren't getting the same amount of attention and support. So, when we do an event at Clapp Park, okay, can we work with Parkside and activate their space for a day of transactions and opportunity? And I think by doing a street fair this way, this time of year, it's really exciting for all that we can achieve and create in terms of memories as well.”

Noir Roots begins at Clapp Park in Pittsfield at 11 a.m. on October 5th.