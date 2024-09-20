As the Big E rolls on, top Massachusetts officials meet vendors in West Springfield

The Big E is in full-swing in West Springfield, Massachusetts as the fair continues. The governor and other officials stopped by for Massachusetts Day Thursday – joining thousands of other visitors for the food and festivities.

More than 61,000 people journeyed to the Eastern States Exposition Thursday – another opportunity to indulge in carnival cuisine.

“… frozen margaritas, I got the blueberry sangria, I got the steak tips. I went to [the] Maine [building] and I got the baked potato, which was amazing, of course,” recounted Keyla Robinson of New Haven, Conn., telling WAMC what she sampled at the fair yesterday and what she was going to get Thursday. “What else did I get? I got the street corn with the Flamin Hot Cheetos - amazing!”

When it comes to her favorite dish so far -

“Definitely the fried deviled eggs,” she said. “… it was loaded with bacon and the sour cream and all that stuff … that was my first time ever having fried eggs.”

A short distance away is another staple in the fair’s food lineup – the cannoli donut – courtesy of the Cannoli King, owned and operated by Michael Kozak.

“That's a raised, glazed donut - it's not cakey,” he explained. “And then we cut it in half, like a bagel, we fill it with cannoli cream, we put the top on - the middle of that gets filled with a big dollop of cannoli cream, and then we put a cannoli chip on top of it with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.”

Also in West Springfield were Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

Joined by other state leaders and elected officials, the two toured parts of the nearly 175-acre fairgrounds – culminating in a stop at the Massachusetts building – one of several devoted to each New England state.

“It's fun, and it's going to bring great revenue into the region, and – it’s just an awesome opportunity to highlight, showcase amazing businesses, our amazing agricultural heritage and history, and have some fun,” Healey told reporters before starting the tour.

“Make some memories!” said Driscoll. “This is a fall tradition for so many families throughout Massachusetts and beyond, and we're certainly grateful to be here today.”

Like much of the fairgrounds, the building was packed with local vendors – offering everything from Boston Cream cupcakes to wines from local vineyards to hot sauce that, according to the state leaders, packed a punch.

The sauce in question came by way of the Bone Sauce Company – based out of Shrewsbury and helmed by Joe Johnson.

“It's very unique,” he explained to WAMC. “So, if I have to parallel it with something, I would say that it closely resembles a Kansas City-style barbecue sauce, a traditional style chicken wing sauce and an Asian hoisin sauce.”

Another stop for officials a short distance away — the Hampden County Beekeepers Association stand, loaded with honey products and promoting the group based in the southern Pioneer Valley.

Sharon Roulier of Agawam tells WAMC the association’s been at the fair for decades.

“We sell all of our combined honey products, that range from comb honey to creamed honey to raw, bottled honey in various sizes,” she said. “We also make hand cream and lip balm and we also sell beeswax bars, so, anything, basically, that comes out of the hive we sell, except the bees.”

Between every stall devoted to foodtainment, merchant wares and rides are reminders of the Eastern States Exposition’s broader focus – promoting the agricultural sector of New England.

Ashley Randle, the state’s commissioner of the Department of Agricultural Resources, says the fair puts thousands of visitors in direct contact with those who work the land and their efforts.

“This year, we're really excited to be able to highlight our native cranberry crop - our largest fruit crop in the state, a rich tradition - as well as our dairy industry, maple, farmers markets - and it's just a way to really show the importance and have that direct connection with thousands of individuals.”

As of Friday morning, officials say the Big E has attracted over 525,000 attendees since its start on Sept. 13.

The fair, said to have a financial impact on the region approaching a billion dollars, runs through Sept. 29th.