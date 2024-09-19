Election officials in Massachusetts among those targeted with apparent mailed threats

Massachusetts is among a growing list of states where election officials have been targeted by apparent, mailed threats.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin says a "benign" delivery was detected, but did not make it into the state's election office headquarters.

While not describing the item itself, he says it was intercepted on a loading dock and had been "clearly meant to intimidate" those intended to receive it.

“It's clearly a threat to the election process, and … I think what we've seen in this election cycle so far is a lot of uncertainty,” the Democrat told reporters while promoting the upcoming election and ballot questions to fair-goers at the Big E in West Springfield. “I mean, we've had two assassination attempts. We've had threats made against many candidates, and in other states, many election officials. We're not taking anything for granted, but we also believe that we have a safe election, we do think voters want to participate."

The Associated Press reported that on Tuesday, the FBI notified Galvin's office that postal investigators found a suspicious envelope "delivered to a building housing state offices," and that it had been intercepted.

Similar cases have been reported in New York, Connecticut and at least a dozen other states.