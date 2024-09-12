The Big E returns to West Springfield starting Friday for largest fair of its kind in New England

One of the largest fairs in the country will start its almost three-week run in Western Massachusetts on Friday.

Final preparations have been wrapping up in West Springfield as the Big E returns for its 108th year. Golf karts and box trucks were buzzing across the fairgrounds Wednesday as staff and merchants put some of the finishing touches on stands, rides, and some 40 buildings on the property.

“God willing, if the weather's terrific, we're going to have 1,600,000 people visit us in the next 17 days,” Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Eugene Cassidy tells WAMC.

When it comes to each iteration of the fair, Cassidy says his team does a bit of city-building – getting accommodations in place before the population density skyrockets.

“On the six weekend days that the fair is running, the Eastern States Exposition address will be the second or third largest city in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” he explained. “So, we're building a city, and - it's like watching a ballet. Everybody knows where to be and how to do what they need to do … because we've been doing it for 108 years.”

With all of the foot and vehicle traffic heading to Hampden County, Cassidy says the economic impact is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, with a 2019 study estimating a total of $681 million.

That number’s more than likely grown, with the CEO noting an updated study is in the works after this year’s fair.

One of the biggest drivers for attendance – the entertainment.

This year features Ludacris, Public Enemy, America and more at the Big E Arena.

There’s also the “foodtainment” with fairground cuisine.

Offerings range from maple bacon cupcakes to birthday cake cookie dough on a stick to the White Hut’s “Quad Father Burger” – featuring four cheeseburger patties, four strips of bacon, pickles, house sauce and onions.

Other classics include the steak and beef dishes offered at the Butcher Boys stand. Peter Horn tells WAMC he’s been serving steak sandwiches and more for five seasons.

“The London Broil Steak Sandwich, is definitely the best, best thing on the menu,” he said.

Standing next to him and serving food during a media preview was Wyatt Horn, who, after six seasons, says the steak sandwich is a staple – and also a cause for some of the longest lines.

“They are never-ending,” he laughed. “Sometimes, they can be a little bit intimidating, but we do our best to just serve everyone with a big smile and just hope it goes well.”

And if you need a palette cleanser, there’s always the pickle lemonade at Poppie’s Concessions.

Michelle Orlandi says the stand’s been at the fair for some 55 years. As for the lemonade, which she says has a refreshing, almost cucumber water-type kick to it – it’s all about keeping up with the times.

“Everything seems to be going pickle or bacon, so … we already have a bacon corn dog, so we decided to try something with the pickles,” she explained.

There’s also a fair bit of shopping to be done. Vendor wares, from cowboy boots to cutlery to artwork, are already in place and line the roadways that make up the fairgrounds

That includes a large pavilion devoted to the region’s Irish roots. Returning to the fair once again is a delegation from Dingle — part of the “Dingle Peninsula Showcase,” that imports goods from the island’s southwest region. That includes jewelry, pottery and a showcase of what's in the works at the Dingle Distillery.

Caroline Boland, part of the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance’s team, says West Springfield and Dingle are sister cities for a reason.

“You could say the story of our connections between West Springfield and the Greater Springfield region - Western Massachusetts - and the Dingle Peninsula, started from about the 1850s onwards,” she explained. “Over that time, our families on both sides have come. The people of the Blasket Islands and the Dingle Peninsula emigrated to this region, and so, over the generations, there's been so many coming. So, we sort of say we've got two communities on both sides of the pond, being the Atlantic Ocean.”

The Big E runs until Sept. 29.