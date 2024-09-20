Albany Book Festival panel scrapped amid apparent disagreement over Israel

A panel discussion planned for Saturday as part of the Albany Book Festival will not proceed after the authors apparently refused to appear alongside each other.

The panel at the high-profile sprawling literary event hosted by the New York State Writers Institute was scheduled to include Elisa Albert in conversation with Aisha Abdel Gawad, Lisa Ko and Emily Layden.

The panel, called "Girls, Coming of Age," had been scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the University at Albany campus center.

According to a screenshot of an email sent by the Writers Institute’s Mark Koplik to Albert on Thursday, which was shared on social media, Koplik wrote “We have a crazy situation developing…Basically, not to sugar coat this, Aisha Gawad and Lisa Ko don’t want to be on a panel with a ‘Zionist.’”

Elisa Albert, https://t.co/TR9ghSssie, award winning feminist writer, just had her Albany book event cancelled b/c 2 panelists wouldn’t appear w/a “Zionist.” The talk was about coming of age! Organizer was “nonplussed”but cancelled anyway. Shame on these authors & shame on @nyswi pic.twitter.com/GRUjqUrkV0 — Joni Kletter (@JoniKletter) September 20, 2024

Reached by WAMC News Friday morning, New York State Writers Institute director Paul Grondahl confirmed the panel is not taking place as scheduled and referred a request for comment to the University at Albany, where the institute is based.

WAMC has requested comment from the four authors who had been booked on the panel.

On Instagram, Albert claimed the panel was called off due to the "capitulation to the Stalinist bullshizz of some ignorant bigots."

With local ties to Albany and Israel, Albert was promoting a new essay collection, “The Snarling Girl,” and has written recently about the Israel-Hamas war, which has been raging for nearly a year.

A number of cultural events nationwide have broken down since the start of the war over disagreement about calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In an email to WAMC after this story was published, Koplik writes, "We unequivocally condemn anti-Semitism," adding, "I can’t tell you how sad and upsetting this is for me personally."

Koplik writes, "We did not remove Elisa from the authors’ panel that she agreed to moderate (“Girls Coming of Age”). Indeed, we refused to remove her. As a result, one participant refused to participate, and another decided not to do so in support. A third wanted to avoid controversy. We never would consider removing Elisa, and we stood up to those who wanted to remove her. We no longer had a panel to be moderated. We fully support Elisa’s expression of outrage and disappointment. We believe in civil dialogue, and we condemn intolerance of any kind."