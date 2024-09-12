Pittsfield releases updated delivery schedule for new toter program

Casella – the company contracted for Pittsfield’s trash system – will be delivering the toters to city residents earlier than expected. Each toter will be handed out four business days prior to each neighborhood’s pickup day, which began on Wednesday with recycling toters. Trash toter delivery begins in mid-October.

First-term Mayor Peter Marchetti’s plan to shift from unlimited curbside pickup to toters was approved by the city council earlier this year.

“Any resident that wants a second recyclable toter can call public services and get a second toter," he told WAMC. "There's about a three week time frame from the time that you asked and the time that you're going to get it.”

According to the new schedule, the delivery process will conclude in early November.