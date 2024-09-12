© 2024
Pittsfield releases updated delivery schedule for new toter program

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:13 PM EDT
The new schedule for toter delivery in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
City of Pittsfield
/
Provided
The new schedule for toter delivery in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

A delivery schedule has been released for the toters at the core of a new trash collection system in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Casella – the company contracted for Pittsfield’s trash system – will be delivering the toters to city residents earlier than expected. Each toter will be handed out four business days prior to each neighborhood’s pickup day, which began on Wednesday with recycling toters. Trash toter delivery begins in mid-October.

First-term Mayor Peter Marchetti’s plan to shift from unlimited curbside pickup to toters was approved by the city council earlier this year.

“Any resident that wants a second recyclable toter can call public services and get a second toter," he told WAMC. "There's about a three week time frame from the time that you asked and the time that you're going to get it.”

According to the new schedule, the delivery process will conclude in early November.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
