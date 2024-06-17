With new trash and recycling plan approved, Pittsfielders to see toter system implemented by the fall

At its June 11th meeting, the council signed off on the final plan for a toter system aimed at reducing trash hauling costs and increasing recycling pickup to generate revenue. Until now, Berkshire County’s largest community has had an unlimited curbside pickup policy that Marchetti said was costing the city over $5 million a year.

Commissioner of Public Works Ricardo Morales broke down the rollout schedule proposed by waste management company Casella.

“It includes automated education beginning July 1st, with an estimated initial process of two months," he told the council. "Securing the trucks, that would take 90 days. Recycling would be starting on September 13th. Securing the carts with delivery completed within 75 days after contract signature, and then the rollout specifically of the system would start, as they have proposed, recycling routes first starting on September 13th as mentioned before, and then trash routes starting on October 18th.”

The move passed in an 8-3 vote, with councilors Alisa Costa, Patrick Kavey, and Kenny Warren in opposition.

