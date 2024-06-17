© 2024
With new trash and recycling plan approved, Pittsfielders to see toter system implemented by the fall

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:48 AM EDT
Pittsfield, Massachusetts city hall.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Pittsfield, Massachusetts city hall.

The city council in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has approved Mayor Peter Marchetti’s plan to revamp trash and recycling collection.

At its June 11th meeting, the council signed off on the final plan for a toter system aimed at reducing trash hauling costs and increasing recycling pickup to generate revenue. Until now, Berkshire County’s largest community has had an unlimited curbside pickup policy that Marchetti said was costing the city over $5 million a year.

Commissioner of Public Works Ricardo Morales broke down the rollout schedule proposed by waste management company Casella.

“It includes automated education beginning July 1st, with an estimated initial process of two months," he told the council. "Securing the trucks, that would take 90 days. Recycling would be starting on September 13th. Securing the carts with delivery completed within 75 days after contract signature, and then the rollout specifically of the system would start, as they have proposed, recycling routes first starting on September 13th as mentioned before, and then trash routes starting on October 18th.”

The move passed in an 8-3 vote, with councilors Alisa Costa, Patrick Kavey, and Kenny Warren in opposition.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
