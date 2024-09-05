Amtrak Adirondack service anticipated to restart soon

It is expected that Amtrak will resume its Adirondack service next week.

Amtrak suspended service in the spring so that its partner CN Rail could complete upgrades to tracks north of the border. The North Country Chamber of Commerce daily newsletter says full service is set to resume on September 9th.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says Amtrak officials indicated to him that service will resume soon.

“Our hopes is that it is on track. And we knew from the beginning when they announced rail closures that ‘oh it’s only going to be a couple months’ eeeh, we’ll wait for that final day because we know that it’s going to be more than that, right,” Rosenquest ponders. “But we were happy to have that service back to the city of Plattsburgh. A lot of us use that rail service to travel between Montreal to New York City, to visit friends, family, to come here to school and so it’s nice to see that service reinstated.”

