Amtrak to restore rail service to the North Country

Pat Bradley
Published March 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
Amtrak train traveling south through Plattsburgh (file)

Amtrak’s Adirondack Line will resume service by April 3rd.

Northern New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s office announced Friday that Amtrak’s passenger rail line from Albany from Montreal will be fully operational by April 3rd.

The train makes stops in Plattsburgh, Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Rensselaer, Port Henry, and Rouses Point. Amtrak stopped operations along the route in 2020 due to the pandemic.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas noted that the service had been increasing passengers before its shutdown and the restoration “represents another important step in normalizing cross border travel post pandemic."

Pat Bradley
