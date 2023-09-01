Amtrak indicates Adirondack line will soon restart

North Country officials are cautiously optimistic as Amtrak announces tentative plans to restart its Adirondack route.

Rail service between Saratoga Springs and Montreal resumed on April 3rd after a nearly 3-year pandemic pause. But Amtrak stopped running trains in late June because its Canadian rail partner implemented speed limits of 10 miles per hour due to track heat.

Friday afternoon, New York state Senator Dan Stec announced he was “pleased to hear the news that Amtrak is resuming its service to the North Country.”

An Amtrak spokesperson later confirmed the company does plan to restart the rail line on September 11th, but still needs “to work out several operational details to make that date happen.” Amtrak has started selling tickets for the route.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas says he welcomes indications that service will resume, adding “...we urgently need for Amtrak and CN Rail to define the track improvements needed and how and when they will be undertaken so we can hopefully avoid future summer stoppages.”

