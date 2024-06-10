Amtrak Adirondack service suspension extended

The suspension of service on Amtrak’s Adirondack rail line between Saratoga Springs and Montreal has been extended into September.

Amtrak and Canadian National announced in May that the Adirondack train service would shut down for six weeks for track maintenance.

A statement from Amtrak confirms that track work will now continue through September 8th and apologizes to customers.

Empire State Passengers Association Executive Director Steve Strauss notes this is the second summer in a row the route has been disrupted – following a three-year closure during the pandemic.

“People in the North Country are really getting screwed by all this and it’s unfortunate that a dispute over 40 miles of track is interrupting international travel.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce officials say Amtrak failed to communicate with any stakeholders about the decision to extend the rail line closure.

