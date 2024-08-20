Federal disaster declaration for Vermont approved

President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for flooding that occurred in Vermont from July 9th through the 11th.

Governor Phil Scott’s office announced that the state’s request had been approved on Tuesday.

The FEMA major disaster declaration will allow individuals in Addison, Orleans, Washington, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, and Essex counties to apply to FEMA for assistance not met through insurance or other forms of aid. The declaration also includes funding to help cities and towns in those counties repair and restore public infrastructure damaged by the floods.

A request has been made to add Orange County to the declaration and a decision is expected soon.

