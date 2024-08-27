ARPA funding awards announced by Albany County; county executive says he’s committed to current job

Nearly $8 million has been awarded to 40 organizations in the third and largest round of American Rescue Plan Act funding to be released by Albany County.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and the Albany County Legislature announced the awards Tuesday at the S.T.E.A.M. Garden business incubator on Central Avenue.

The ARPA program aims to support community recovery, fund new initiatives, expand existing programs and address underlying health and social changes post-pandemic.

McCoy says individual awards range from $100,000 up to $375,000.

"These programs include addressing housing and food insecurity, which we know is was an issue before the pandemic, and it's worse since, right? And we know the issue with rent control and the people finding cheap rent and trying to put food on their table. You know, it's full circle. Enhancing community access to behavior, health and substance abuse services, which is very important that we get out there. Because not only do we have all these other issues coming out of COVID-19, we have issues with mental health, and not just adults, children too. The way the world shut down, people had to get used to it. Behaviors changed," said McCoy.

Democratic County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham broke down the funding distribution.

"$8 million going out into the Albany County community. Behavioral health, we have $1.6 million going out to behavioral health organizations, housing, one point (can't read without my glasses), $1.8 million going out to housing. We know housing is a crisis right now, as is behavioral health, substance abuse. Food access, again a crisis area that we know all of our communities are suffering from. Food access, $1.3 million. Violence prevention, almost a million dollars. Recreation and outdoor infrastructure also really important to make sure, because we also learned the value of getting outside during COVID, that total is $1.3 million. Social services, almost a half a million dollars. And then finally, youth service programs, $700,000. All of that are dollars that came directly from the federal government to the state, to Albany County and out to you,” Cunningham said.

Deputy Chair Wanda Willingham says the grants are more than just dollars.

"I see an investment in Albany County's future as a frontrunner in addressing the housing crisis, ending food insecurity, increasing access to specialized health resources, and providing for our older and younger populations," said Willingham.

McCoy would not comment on the continuing controversy over his alleged role in the Albany County Airport Authority board’s decision to fire Airport CEO Phil Calderone as part of a reported ploy to install McCoy in the job. But the fourth-term Democrat did admit to being ambitious as he reasserted his intention to carry on as County Executive.

"There won't be one constituent in Albany County who says I don't give this job 100%. Every day I go in this office, 100% and like I said, it's seven days a week, 24 hours. And you know, stuff comes at me all the time. And you know, you look at opportunities. When I was a fireman, I wanted to be lieutenant. When I was a lieutenant, I wanted to be a captain. You just look at opportunities, and it's flattering. I'm committed to my term. I said that, that's why I put that out. That is what I said, I'm committed. And yes, I'm having a fundraiser September 16. Anyone wants to come play golf, hop on board. You're more than welcome. So I wouldn't be fundraising if I wasn't staying around. So yes, I do plan at this point, three years is a long way. Yes, I plan on running for reelection," said McCoy.

The County Legislature's Mass Transit Committee plans to meet with airport officials Wednesday.