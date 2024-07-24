Vermont opens state flood recovery centers pending potential disaster declaration

Damage assessment is still occurring two weeks after severe flooding in Vermont. On Wednesday, Governor Phil Scott said the state is opening temporary recovery centers as officials await word whether the state qualifies for federal disaster assistance.

Vermont’s Republican governor began his weekly briefing recalling that following last year’s flooding, the federal response was unprecedented and swift. But this year Scott says FEMA is moving more “traditionally.” So the state is opening recovery centers in Barre, Hinesburg, Lyndonville and Plainfield.

“State flood recovery centers will be a single location for residents to go for help understanding what they need to do to repair damage and move forward,” Scott said. “It’s important to remember these are state recovery centers which we’re putting in place while we wait for FEMA to finish their work. FEMA has been in Vermont since last week and is continuing to assess damage and we now expect to have an update by Saturday to determine if we qualify for an emergency declaration.”

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison provided more details on the recovery centers.

“These centers will help those impacted by this month’s floods navigate the recovery process and guide visitors to appropriate services,” said Morrison. “This is a bit of the forerunner to what will happen if we get the assistance from FEMA.”

Morrison also said it is critical that flood-related debris be moved onto the public right-of-way as soon as possible. She explained that the state has contracted with specialized debris management contractors to help remove debris.

“This will be coordinated through local municipalities and in concert with resources from the Agency of Transportation. Resources will likely be arriving next week,” Morrison reported. “In the meantime, clean up, dry out and get that debris to the right-of-way.”

Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore cautioned people to respect trail closures.

“Trails in northern Vermont were the most severely affected. Assessments are ongoing and many areas are difficult to access due to road damage,” noted Moore. “The damage to infrastructure on state lands, and this includes both roads and trails in northern Vermont, we believe is actually greater than during last year’s storms. Despite the extent of the damage, it feels less visible due to the remoteness of the affected areas.”

Vermont is seeking public disaster assistance for 8 counties and individual assistance in 7 counties.

