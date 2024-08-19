WAMC Sports Report 8/19/24: Tigers edge Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in Little League Classic

MLB

Parker Meadows set off fireworks with a 10th-inning single that brought hundreds of Little Leaguers to their feet and scored Zach McKinstry on a headfirst slide to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 walk-off win over the New York Yankees in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic. Jace Jung tied it 1-all when he ripped an RBI single off Yankees closer Clay Holmes with two outs in the ninth inning to score Colt Keith, who hit a one-out double. DJ LeMahieu’s run-scoring single in the top of the 10th gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead, only for McKinstry to make it 2-all with an RBI single in the bottom half.

The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees were like kids again as they mingled with Little Leaguers ahead of the Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday night. Aaron Judge heard steady cries of “Judge!” from kids who flocked to the Yankees slugger from the moment he stepped off the team plane to his appearance at the Little League World Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. tossed souvenirs to pleading kids and captured the commotion on an old-school handheld video camera. Wearing his Yankees uniform top, Giancarlo Stanton showed Little Leaguers a proper grip of a baseball on a bus ride. It was hard to tell who had more fun.

Derek Hill delivered a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning that sent the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets. Nick Fortes had a sacrifice fly and Hill made a sensational catch in the first before scoring the tying run on Huascar Brazobán’s seventh-inning wild pitch as the last-place Marlins prevented a three-game sweep. Miami became the first team to win a game in which it had three runners picked off since the New York Yankees beat Toronto 4-2 in June 1991. Andrew Nardi struck out two and Declan Cronin got pinch-hitter J.D. Martinez to ground into an inning-ending double play in the eighth. Calvin Faucher earned his third save with a scoreless ninth.

Albert Suárez delivered another scoreless start for Baltimore, and Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson homered to lift the Orioles to a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox and a split of their four-game series. Suárez briefly returned to the bullpen following the trade deadline, but an injury to Grayson Rodriguez means the Orioles need him in the rotation again. He has gone three consecutive starts without allowing a run, and after losing the first two anyway, Baltimore was able to close this one out. Boston's Kutter Crawford allowed three runs and two hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Keibert Ruiz homered for the third time in four games, Alex Call and James Wood also went deep and the Washington Nationals snapped a four-game skid and avoided a series sweep with a 6-4 win over the NL-leading Philadelphia Phillies. Jacob Young’s sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth snapped a 4-all tie as the Nationals ended the Phillies’ four-game winning streak. Jacob Barnes pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings and earned the win in relief. Kyle Finnegan picked up his 31st save. Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh hit back-to-back homers and Trea Turner also went deep for Philadelphia.

Colin Rea and two relievers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 for their fifth consecutive victory. The NL Central-leading Brewers (72-52) improved to a season-best 20 games above .500 after going 7-3 on a 10-game homestand that included a four-game split with the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and a three-game sweep of the AL Central-leading Guardians. Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak matches its longest of the season.

Dairon Blanco hit his third home run in two days and started a rally with a bunt single as the Kansas City Royals beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-1 on Sunday to complete a series sweep. Blanco, an outfielder, had just 64 at-bats coming into the series, before helping the Royals outscore the Reds 28-3. The 31-year old from Cuba drove in seven runs on Saturday with two home runs, including a grand slam. On Sunday, he started a two-run third inning against 10-game winner Andrew Abbott with a bunt single.

George Kirby worked six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners ended a five-game skid with a 10-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kirby (9-9) pitched five shutout innings and allowed two runs and four hits, striking out five and walking two. The 26-year-old right-hander rebounded after surrendering 11 runs and 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings his last time out, a 15-1 loss at Detroit on Aug. 13. Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer, Josh Rojas and Dominic Canzone added solo shots and Victor Robles added a two-run double. Joey Bart homered for the Pirates, who lost for the 13th time in 16 games.

Rookie Joey Loperfido homered, Bowden Francis threw seven scoreless innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Sunday. Loperfido’s solo shot off Shota Imanaga was all Toronto needed to end a two-game skid. Francis allowed just one other baserunner the rest of the way and finished with three hits and seven strikeouts while walking none to win for the fourth time in six starts. Chad Green worked the ninth to secure the shutout and record his 13th save in as many chances.

Dylan Carlson hit an RBI single in the 12th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 to complete a three-game sweep after blowing a six-run lead. Jonny DeLuca led off with a sacrifice bunt against Justin Martinez that moved automatic runner Alex Jackson from second to third. Taylor Walls walked before Carlson won it with his base hit to left field. Edwin Uceta struck out two in a scoreless inning to get his first major league win. Walls and Arizona’s Joc Pederson each had a run-scoring single in the 10th.

Ramón Laureano homered for the second straight game and the Atlanta Braves wrapped up a 10-game road trip with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Laureano continued to give the Angels trouble, just like he did during his six previous seasons in Oakland. The right fielder gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when he drove a curveball from Jack Kochanowicz 442 feet over the wall in left-center. Charlie Morton struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings for Atlanta, which went 6-4 on its trip. Raisel Iglesias retired the Angels in order in the ninth for his 26th save in 28 opportunities. The Angels lost five of six on their homestand and dropped to last place in the AL West for the first time since June 8. They are also a season-worst 18 games under .500 at 53-71.

Jerar Encarnación and Michael Conforto hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in the finale of the Bay Bridge Series. Heliot Ramos also connected to help the struggling Giants to their second victory in seven games. Encarnación lined the first pitch he saw from Dany Jiménez to right-center to snap a 1-all tie. Matt Chapman, the automatic runner, also scored. Conforto followed with a pinch-hit drive as a crowd of 32,727 at the Coliseum — many of them wearing Giants colors — roared in approval. The A’s scored an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th and had the bases loaded with no outs before Ryan Walker struck out the next three batters.

Framber Valdez threw seven sharp innings for his eighth straight win and Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve homered to help the Houston Astros to a 2-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The win was Houston’s 10th in 11 games and it moved the AL West leaders to a season-best 11 games over .500 at 67-56. Bryan Abreu struck out two in the eighth and Josh Hader fanned two in the ninth to complete the three-hitter. Hader has converted his last 27 save opportunities, which extends a franchise record.

Josh Jung’s infield single and a throwing error gave the Texas Rangers a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon after the defending World Series champions trailed 4-0 going to the seventh. Jose Miranda fielded Jung’s chopper coming toward the plate and his throw to first base pulled Carlos Santana off the base. Santana tried to tag out Jung but the ball came loose and rolled toward right field, allowing automatic runner Adolis García to score. Jung also hit a solo homer in the seventh to cap a five-run inning for the Rangers.

Shohei Ohtani hit his National League-leading 39th home run and Clayton Kershaw tossed six shutout innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Miguel Rojas and Gavin Lux had three hits apiece as the NL West leaders won for the seventh time in 10 games. Lars Nootbaar provided a pinch-hit homer in the eighth for the Cardinals, who have lost six of seven. Ohtani drilled a first-pitch offering from Sonny Gray over the wall in the fifth to break a scoreless tie. Rojas added a run-scoring single later in the inning. Kershaw allowed four hits and struck out two. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made his fifth major league start since undergoing shoulder surgery in November.

Jacob Stallings drove in the tiebreaking run with a single in the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-2. Colorado took the season series from the Padres 8-5 and ended their streak of series victories. San Diego had won eight series in a row to tie the franchise record. Manny Machado homered for the Padres, who are 20-6 in the second half. Four of those losses have come against the teams with the two worst records in the National League – Colorado and Miami. Angel Chivilli got the victory in relief and Victor Vodnik walked a batter in the ninth before nailing down his ninth save.

The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees were like kids again as they mingled with Little Leaguers ahead of the Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday night. Aaron Judge heard steady cries of “Judge!” from kids who flocked to the Yankees slugger from the moment he stepped off the team plane to his appearance at the Little League World Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. tossed souvenirs to pleading kids and captured the commotion on an old-school handheld video camera. Wearing his Yankees uniform top, Giancarlo Stanton showed Little Leaguers a proper grip of a baseball on a bus ride. It was hard to tell who had more fun.

WNBA

Tina Charles scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Jordin Canada scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half and Atlanta beat the Connecticut Sun 82-70 for the Dream’s second consecutive win following a monthlong break for the Paris Olympics. Atlanta, which lost eight consecutive games prior to the break, has won back-to-back games for the second time this season. Rhyne Howard scored 13 points, and Allisha Gray added 11 for the Dream. Alyssa Thomas finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sun.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 23 points and nine assists, and Lexie Hull scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to help the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 92-75. With 232 assists so far this season, Clark broke the previous WNBA rookie record of 224 by Ticha Penicheiro in 1998. Aliyah Boston grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points and a career-high eight assists for Indiana. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 26 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon again disputed former Aces player Dearica Hamby’s claim the Aces mistreated her and traded her because of her pregnancy. “It didn't happen,” Hammon said Sunday after the Aces beat Hamby and the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71. Hamby, traded to Los Angeles in January 2023, played for the organization from 2015-22, beginning when the Aces were based in San Antonio. Hamby, who went public with her accusations last year, sued the WNBA and her former team in federal court last Monday. Hammon previously refuted the allegations, saying in May 2023 that Hamby was traded for strategic reasons, namely putting the club in position to sign likely future Hall of Famer Candace Parker.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 23 points and nine assists, and Lexie Hull scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to help the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 92-75. With 232 assists so far this season, Clark broke the previous WNBA rookie record of 224 by Ticha Penicheiro in 1998. Aliyah Boston grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points and a career-high eight assists for Indiana. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 26 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

NFL PRESEASON

Rookie Bo Nix led Denver on scoring drives on both of his possessions on Sunday when the Broncos beat Green Bay 27-2. The Packers sat 31 players including all of their regular starters. Nix threw a touchdown pass to Tim Patrick and would have had another one had he not stepped over the line of scrimmage while firing a 14-yard pass to Javonte Williams. Jarrett Stidham replaced Nix with Denver ahead 10-0 in the second quarter and ran for a 9-yard TD that made it 17-0 at halftime.

Derek Carr and the New Orleans starting offense finally got going with a 95-yard touchdown drive against San Francisco’s backup defenders but the 49ers beat the Saints 16-10. Joshua Dobbs ran for a TD and Jake Moody kicked three field goals for the 49ers. The Niners were missing three starting offensive linemen, their top four receivers, their top three running backs, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk either because of injuries, contract disputes or rest. That left Brock Purdy playing his three series with a collection of mostly backups and the results weren’t good as the Niners generated one first down and had two three-and-outs.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says Gardner Minshew will be the team's starting quarterback going into the season. Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell. Pierce said Minshew’s experience and his handling of the offense gave him the edge. Minshew is in his sixth season. He nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game

N.Y. Giants 10, Texans 28

N.Y. Jets 15, Panthers 12

GOLF

Hideki Matsuyama has won the FedEx St. Jude Championship just like everyone expected. No one expected a wild finish like Sunday at the TPC Southwind. Matsuyama lost a five-shot lead in a matter of four holes on the back nine. He suddenly was trailing. And then he birdied the last two holes to win by two shots with a 70. Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland tied for second. Nick Dunlap also felt like a winner. He was in contention to win, and then he was in danger of not being among the top 50 who advanced to next week.

Brooks Koepka is a winner on LIV Golf again after beating Jon Rahm in a playoff at the Greenbrier. Koepka shot 63 and parred the first playoff hole for his second victory this year on the Saudi-funded league. It was another tough finish for Rahm. He lost a four-shot lead at the Olympics two weeks ago. He had a two-shot lead going into the third and final round. Rahm birdied two of the last three holes for a 65 to force a playoff. He made bogey from the bunker on the first extra hole.

BOXING

Mike Tyson says he is feeling good and has resumed training after a health scare forced the postponement of his boxing match against Jake Paul. The 58-year-old former heavyweight champion and the former YouTube star will now meet Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas. They had been set to meet in July before Tyson became nauseous and dizzy on a flight. His representatives said that was related to an ulcer problem. Tyson says he has been training for two or three weeks for the bout that will stream on Netflix.

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.