Pine Hills Land Authority members named, will decide future of Saint Rose properties

Officials in Albany County have announced their appointees to a board that will determine the fate of the now-shuttered College of Saint Rose.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul in June signed state legislation to help create the Albany County Pine Hills Land Authority.

Abany County Executive Dan McCoy and Albany County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham announced their appointees to the seven-member body on Monday.

McCoy has appointed consultant Dominc Mazza, developer John Nigro, attorney and public defender Alejandra Paulina, and redevelopment planner Alison Walsh.

Cunningham has chosen community non-profit leader Sarah Reginelli and economic development consultant Jasmine Higgins to the board.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan will also name an appointee. Board members will serve four-year terms.

The College of Saint Rose campus includes dozens of buildings in Albany’s residential Pine Hills neighborhood. After more than a century, the college closed after the spring semester under financial pressure and low enrollment.

