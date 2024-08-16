Berkshire Democrats ready for national party convention in Chicago

Former state Representative Sherwood Guernsey is among the cadre of Berkshire County Democratic delegates heading to the convention. As a member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and president of the Rural Freedom Network political action committee, he tells WAMC he’s excited to talk policy with fellow party members.

“A focus on bringing more jobs and more opportunities," Guernsey told WAMC. "Because, when you're not in the big cities, those opportunities for jobs are just scarce, and it's very hard to get, for example, a lot of well qualified people for various positions. And that's one reason that companies often stay away from the rural areas. We need to change that.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Thursday as she accepts the nomination for November 5th’s election against former President Donald Trump.