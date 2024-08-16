© 2024
Berkshire Democrats ready for national party convention in Chicago

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 16, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
A Kamala Harris supporter outside of her campaign fundraiser in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at the Colonial Theatre on July 27th, 2024.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
A Kamala Harris supporter outside of her campaign fundraiser in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at the Colonial Theatre on July 27th, 2024.

Western Massachusetts Democrats will be in Chicago for the national party convention starting Monday.

 Former state Representative Sherwood Guernsey is among the cadre of Berkshire County Democratic delegates heading to the convention. As a member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and president of the Rural Freedom Network political action committee, he tells WAMC he’s excited to talk policy with fellow party members.

“A focus on bringing more jobs and more opportunities," Guernsey told WAMC. "Because, when you're not in the big cities, those opportunities for jobs are just scarce, and it's very hard to get, for example, a lot of well qualified people for various positions. And that's one reason that companies often stay away from the rural areas. We need to change that.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Thursday as she accepts the nomination for November 5th’s election against former President Donald Trump.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
