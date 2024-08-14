Saratoga National Historical Park could be renamed ahead of Revolutionary War anniversary

Ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, Saratoga National Historical Park may be renamed.

The national park in Stillwater features self-guided tours of the four-square-mile battlefield with historical reenactments held throughout the year. A recent $6 million effort upgraded exhibits, signage and trailheads along the park’s 10-mile-long battlefield tour road.

Now, House Representatives Elise Stefanik, a 21st district Republican, and Paul Tonko, a Democrat representing New York’s 20th district, have introduced legislation to rename Saratoga National Historical Park “Saratoga National Battlefield Park.”

The Strengthening America’s Turning Point Act would recognize the park’s history in the American Revolution. The 1777 Battle of Saratoga ended the British attempt to control the Hudson River Valley. The Continental Army victory would lead to France providing military and financial support to the colonies.

Discover Saratoga markets Saratoga County as a tourism destination. Organization President Darryl Leggieri says the name change just makes sense.

“This change not only honors the profound historical significance of the area, but it really amplifies its recognition on a national level. And right now, with the battles of the Saratoga 250th fast approaching in 2027 this initiative is very timely. And I think it will clearly inform tourists of its significance to our region and to our country,” said Leggieri.

As part of the 2024 county budget, the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors designated $300,000 for the Campaign for Saratoga 250th anniversary celebration.

States throughout the Northeast are preparing for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in 2026.

Republican Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair Phil Barrett says with the name change, Saratoga County is being proactive.

“As we look back through history and appreciate the sacrifice that was displayed in those battles that lead to the turning point of the American Revolution it’s incredibly important that tourists and local folks that maybe have never been to the battlefield understand exactly what that hallowed ground means,” said Barrett.

Barrett says that “battlefield” was included in the park’s original name but was removed in the 1930s. The county-level resolution to rename the park received unanimous support.

“If you’re somebody that just sees the directional signs as you get closer to the battlefield or I you were looking for a place to visit online you’re going to see Saratoga National Historical Park and may not have any idea that’s actually the Saratoga Battlefield. So, it’s very important that we put ‘Battlefield’ back in,” said Barrett.

Apart from the potential re-branding of the park, Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts says her office is working to grow excitement for the anniversary.

“I think the word is getting out. And we’re all over the county at places like the county fair, we’ll be at the Turning Point Parade Schuylerville. Summer camps, library programs, things like that. But I also think that as 2026 gets closer, so that’s the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th and some of the big events that are being planned in New York City and other places, people are hearing about it,” said Roberts.

While her focus is the past, Roberts adds that she’s already looking to the future.

“And as we establish these events then more and more people will come. And then hopefully that lives on past the anniversary. Right? Because whatever investment we make now to create these programs and build up the infrastructure around our historic sites, that’s something that we want to continue. We always want to be relevant to the past and make those connections between what happened 250 years ago and why that matters today,” said Roberts.

Regional celebrations are expected to run through 2033.