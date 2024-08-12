© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report

Community CPR Day set for September in Albany County, with goal of training 600 people

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published August 12, 2024 at 3:30 PM EDT
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announces that the county, MVP and the American Heart Association are joining forces to teach people how to administer life-saving CPR.
Dave Lucas
/
WAMC
At MVP Arena, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announces that the county, MVP and the American Heart Association are joining forces to teach people how to administer life-saving CPR.

Mark your calendars. A Community CPR Day will take place in Albany come September.

Albany County, MVP and the American Heart Association are joining forces to teach people how to administer life-saving CPR. Albany County officials say they've worked on CPR training with the American Heart Association for the past 15 years.

County Executive Dan McCoy says the new collaboration, known as the Innovation Partnership, intends to train 600 individuals. He encourages everyone to sign up for Hands-Only CPR that will take place at MVP Arena in downtown Albany on Sunday, September 29th from 10 to 3.

“You want to come here with your family," said McCoy. "You want to come here with some friends and learn something that can make a difference, not in just someone you love but someone could be your neighbor. Could be your co-worker. It could be, you know, just someone walking down the street, and you could be the one that makes a difference when everyone else is panicking. Because I don't know how many times you've seen that, when an emergency happens, everyone just panics, or, I think nowadays, everyone's like this. You just see it, they video it, and instead of helping out, they're just videoing it and uploading it, thinking how many likes they're going to get.”

The Democrat adds the Innovation Partnership will also donate a limited number of American Heart Association CPR & First Aid Youth Sports Training Kits to local youth sports teams on that day.

MVP Health Care’s President, Dr. Richard Dal Col, says CPR is easy to learn.

"The statistics around sudden cardiac arrest are quite grim. Every year, 350,000 people suffer out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest. Those arrests are most likely to happen in the home. Only 10% of those people survive. Only 10%. The good news is that knowing CPR doubles or triples the chances of someone surviving,” Dal Col said.

Dr. Neil Yager is president of the Capital Region Board of Directors of the American Heart Association and a cardiologist at Albany Medical Center:

“New York requires that every graduate of New York high schools, learns hands only CPR," said Yager. "And the importance of this was driven home last year in January when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed. So everyone around Damar knew exactly what to do when he collapsed, but nobody expected his heart to stop that day, and nobody ever expects their heart to stop. But being ready will save lives.”

McCoy says registration is open for anyone who wants to attend the training session. “Please get the word out about this event. Join us, September 29th. It's only a few hours, and trust me, can make a difference in someone's life. You can register at www.heart.org/cpr518,” McCoy said.

Scan the image for more information.

Tags
News The American Heart AssociationMVP Health CareAlbany County Executive Dan McCoyMVP ArenaCPR
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
See stories by Dave Lucas
Related Content
Load More