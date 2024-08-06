© 2024
Northeast Report

Officials cut ribbon on Beaver Creek Clean River project in Albany

By Dave Lucas
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
Construction of the Beaver Creek Clean River Project took place over three years and involved significant excavation of an area in Albany’s Lincoln Park. All that is visible now are two 600-square foot facilities that serve as entrances to an expansive underground system that includes a satellite treatment facility, screens, tunnels and piping.
1 of 3  — AA1.jpg
Dave Lucas / WAMC
2 of 3  — AA2.jpg
A closer look at one of two 600-square foot facilities that serve as entrances to an expansive underground system that includes a satellite treatment facility, screens, tunnels and piping.
Dave Lucas / WAMC
March 2022: Construction of the chlorine contact tank walls. This building footprint covers approximately the area of a football field and over 10,700 cubic yards of concrete were used to build the facility.
3 of 3  — AA3.jpeg
City of Albany / Water Department

The city of Albany hit a historic milestone today/Tuesday as officials cut the ribbon on the Beaver Creek Clean River project.  

Officials gathered in Lincoln Park to celebrate the completion of the $55 million Beaver Creek Clean River Project. 

Construction took place over three years, involving significant excavation of an area in the park. Two 600-square foot facilities serve as entrances to an expansive underground system that includes a satellite treatment facility, screens, tunnels and piping.

The plant has the capacity to screen and disinfect up to 300 million gallons annually of sewage overflow from the Beaver Creek line, a major contributor to pollution in the Hudson River, while also mitigating flooding risks.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the time and effort put into nearly a decade of planning and construction were well worth it.

"There were significant challenges in this neighborhood further upstream, and that included sewage, raw sewage, that would percolate in what is now going to be a reflection and learning garden," said Sheehan. "That problem solved by the building of this facility. And so we stand here in the South End of Albany, a proud neighborhood that was really torn apart when the Empire State Plaza was built, when people were displaced, when the main entry to this park really became the back of the State Museum. And so it's a neighborhood that has felt injustice year upon year upon year. And when we first came to talk about this project, they were rightfully skeptical about what this would really mean for their neighborhood, but we remained committed to ensuring that we could show this neighborhood what environmental justice looks like."

The Beaver Creek Clean River Project became an environmental justice initiative under the leadership of Water Commissioner Joe Coffey.

“The long-term control plan in its entirety, was about $110 million," said Coffey. "Albany’s share was about $55 million of that, this facility and the ancillary costs were probably between $35 to $38 million when complete. The local share, the Albany Water Board financing and share, was $22 million. So you can see, we got a lot of grant support from the state and the feds on this project, which really helped the take the burden off of some of the rate payers.”

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 2 Deputy Administrator Alyssa Arcaya says the EPA has already delivered $938 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to New York.

“And the great thing about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or bill is that it’s subject to the Justice 40 initiative, which is a Biden-Harris administration priority, that says federal funds for clean energy, environment and other areas of focus, at least 40% needs to go to the communities that need it most; those underserved, overburdened, historically marginalized populations. And so, really, the Justice 40 initiative, working together with the bill, is ensuring that the funds hit the ground in the communities that need it most. And New York state is surpassing that 40% goal, considerably,” Arcaya said. 

Construction is also underway on an associated Tide Gate project, which will prevent inflow from the Hudson River during periods of high river stages and estuary tidal surges. An inoperable gate will be replaced, and wet weather controls will be installed to work in conjunction with the Beaver Creek Satellite Treatment Facility.

More than $57 million in state and federal money supported the Beaver Creek and Tide Gate projects, which officials say will dramatically improve water quality in the Hudson and positively impact quality of life for residents.

 
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief.
