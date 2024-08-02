Democratic candidates for Vermont Governor debate

Two Democrats are running in a primary to challenge the most popular governor in the country. As the duo debated Thursday night on WCAX, one declared that the Democratic nominee will wind up losing to Republican Governor Phil Scott.

Vermont Commission on Women co-chair Esther Charlestin was the first candidate to enter the race. She served on the Middlebury Selectboard, but quit when she couldn’t find housing.

Activist Peter Duval worked to stop construction of the Circumferential Highway in Burlington and other transportation and utility projects.

Vermont has experienced four significant flood events in the past year and the candidates were asked what immediate actions the state should be taking to address infrastructure damage.

Duval said getting human development off flood plains is crucial.

“The most important thing is to make buy-outs the first choice and the easiest thing to do. The sooner we can get human development away from the rivers and out of the floodplains the better,” said Duval. “So that would be a focus of my approach to rivers and wilderness.”

Charlestin noted that the legislature passed a measure to begin to address flood mitigation issues.

“The Legislature this past year created the Flood Safety Act building on the existing programs to bring more state resources to towns for managing development in river corridors and floodplains,” noted Charlestin. “And we now see that we need that more than ever. My administration would explore investments in sustainable development. That is super important as we move forward.”

While most questions were generalized for both candidates, there were some Individualized queries.

Duval was recalled from the Underhill Selectboard in 2021 due to conflict of interest and alleged abusive behavior. Duval said the allegations were never proven and then pivoted to a political grievance.

“That was just a bunch of allegations and the conflict-of-interest hearing came to that conclusion,” said Duval. “I’d like to know what it is really that the executive director of the Democratic Party is upset about. He has been very committed to Esther and I think the voters should be able to make a decision for themselves.”

Charlestin left her job at the Middlebury Union Middle School in 2023 due to what she called incidents of racism. She said she is prepared to handle such pressures in Vermont’s highest office.

“I would have a solid team with me,” Charlestin said. “I went through the Emerge Program where I have my Emerge sisters to support. I have my amazing family and a wonderful therapist.”

Governor Scott is seeking a fifth two-year term and regularly ranks as one of the most popular governors in the country. Last election, he carried 69 percent of the vote.

Charlestin says she can win this time because the state faces many of the same challenges it did when Scott first took office eight years ago.

“When I think of where education is right now, as far as climate resiliency we’re dealing with the floods that are happening. Housing, it’s a crisis right now as we have a shortage and the prices are sky high,” observed Charlestin. “I believe doing it together is how we’re going to get there and not blaming each other.”

Duval surprised WCAX moderator Darren Perron with his response to being asked why he thinks he can defeat Phil Scott.

“I don’t think I can beat him. He’s going to win,” pronounced Duval. “The whole point of participating in this Democratic primary is so that Esther and I can bring new perspectives to the debate, to the campaign.”

“So just to, just to clarify here,” Perron follows up. “So you are not then expecting to win the governor’s race? This is simply to get your platforms out there?”

“Yeah,” replies Duval. “Are you expecting me to win? I’m not. Phil Scott’s the most popular, or one of the most popular, governors in the country and he’s got this wrapped up. So what I’m looking for is the protest vote.”

Scott does not face a primary challenger.

Marielle Blais is the Progressive candidate for governor.

Early voting is under way in the August 13th primaries.

