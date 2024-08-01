Republican candidates for Vermont Lieutenant Governor debate in advance of statewide primary

Debates are heating up between the candidates in Vermont’s upcoming statewide major party primary. On WCAX this week, Gregory Thayer faced off against former Democrat John Rodgers In the race for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

Gregory Thayer, a former Rutland County GOP chair, ran and lost the 2022 GOP Lieutenant Governor primary.

John Rodgers served in the Vermont House and Senate representing the Orleans County area from 2003 until 2021 as a Democrat. In May he announced he would run for Lieutenant Governor as a Republican in August 13th’s primary.

The seat is held by Democrat-Progressive David Zuckerman, who is in his second stint and is seeking re-election.

Rodgers said he is the only moderate on the ballot with more in common with Vermonters than any other candidate for the office.

“I have a long history of service and working with people from both parties for legislation that benefits average Vermonters,” Rodgers said. “And I think that’s what’s been lost in the Statehouse and that’s why I’ve stepped up after being out for a few years. Because I can be a voice for working class Vermonters and that has been lost in the Statehouse.”

Thayer said he wants to bring the people’s voice back to Montpelier.

“They’ve lost touch in Montpelier. The Democrat-Socialist leadership is way out of line with what Vermonters are thinking,” Thayer asserted. “Vermonters cannot afford what’s coming down there in Montpelier under the gold dome. My campaign is about we the people.”

Vermonters are seeing significant increases in property taxes and the candidates were asked how they would reduce them. Thayer, an accountant by trade, said he has a plan to revise the state’s tax system.

“I’ve been researching and put a plan together to revamp the entire tax system with a consumption tax,” explained Thayer. “Getting rid of the property tax, payroll tax, income tax, all taxes in statute and just have a consumption point-of-sale tax. And again, there would be no other taxes. And I just think it’s the fairest, most equitable way. And I just think that we have to do something different and what they’re doing is not equitable and not fair to all the people.”

Rodgers countered that Thayer’s plan wouldn’t work, but agrees that a new system is needed.

“I don’t think we can raise enough from a consumption tax and we would leave a lot of money on the table from out-of-state property owners, which is a major funding source for state aid for school education,” countered Rodgers. “But the whole system it really, from my perspective, it looks like a lack of strategic planning on the Legislature’s part. And the system needs to be started from scratch, from the base up.”

During the candidate-to-candidate question round Rodgers asked Thayer about his opposition to a recently passed state constitutional amendment that guarantees reproductive autonomy.

"I know that you don’t support that and so I wonder how a person who doesn’t support something that 70 percent of the electorate supports expects to win in a statewide contest?” asked Rodgers.

“I do support the law of the state,” Thayer replied. “That’s the law of the state and so my focus is giving women and families every opportunity to have that little baby. And I also want to make the economy better for women and families to bring children into this world, into this state.

Thayer asked Rodgers about his Democratic past.

"So John, you claim you’re a Republican today. Two months ago, you were a 30-year Democrat,” observed Thayer. “In November, which John are we going to get? Are we going to get the liberal Democrat?”

“You’re going to get the same John Rodgers that everybody has always gotten,” Rodgers said. “The open and honest guy who isn’t partisan, who has served his community and his state for many years. I don’t think Governor Scott would have chosen to endorse me if he didn’t think I was the best candidate to work with him. Yes, I’m running as a Republican. When I look around in the Statehouse, I see the moderate Republicans and Governor Scott were speaking up about affordability. They are the ones who are now taking care of the working class people and that’s my mission, to be a voice of the working class people of Vermont.”

Zoraya Hightower, a former Burlington city councilor, is the only Progressive candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

Early voting is under way.

