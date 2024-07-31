Retirement age extension for head of Springfield, Mass. police clears legislature, heads to Healey for signature

The head of the Springfield Police Department may soon be able to avoid mandatory retirement thanks to movement on Beacon Hill.

Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers is 64 and would hit the mandatory retirement age of 65 this December, about eight months after he was sworn in.

The longtime officer and former deputy chief became top cop in April, after then-Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood retired at 65.

To ensure he continues to work, city leaders had sought an exception for Akers, sending a home rule petition to the legislature that would allow him to work until 70.

After months of sitting in various committees, the petition cleared the House and Senate and now awaits the signature of Governor Maura Healey, according to Springfield Senator Adam Gomez.