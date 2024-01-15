Akers tapped as Springfield's first Black police commissioner

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno used the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to introduce the city’s first Black police superintendent.

On Monday, Sarno named Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers to the post to replace the retiring Cheryl Clapprood. Sarno’s office says Akers is a 38-year veteran of the force.

The mayor will seek special Home Rule state legislation to allow Akers to serve beyond the mandatory retirement for public safety officials.

Clapprood is stepping down after 44 years. She took over as Springfield’s top cop in 2019 after serving in the role as acting commissioner for several months.

During her tenure, the department adopted a new use-of-force policy as part of a federal consent decree.