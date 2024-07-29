Weekend ‘Ride to End Homelessness’ bolsters Springfield Rescue Mission

An organization devoted to aiding the homeless and providing support services in the Springfield area took its message on the road over the weekend — raising funds and awareness along the way.

For years, the Springfield Rescue Mission has offered shelter, food and more — whether it’s providing emergency shelter at its Taylor Street facility or addiction treatment and programming at its center on Mill Street.

Tracing its roots to 1892, the Christian-based organization now offers everything from public food service programs to a Learning Center to transitional housing.

On Sunday, it kicked off a new effort with a hope of raising funds – its first “Ride to End Homelessness.”

Officials say over a hundred motorcyclists took a trip from Auburn to the group's Mill Street building about an hour away.

Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell tells WAMC the event had a fundraising goal of $10,000 – a figure the ride came “pretty close to” as of Sunday afternoon.

But more than anything, he says, boosting visibility for the mission and its support for the homeless and low-income families was the hope.

“We just wanted to get the word out of what we're really doing here at the Springfield Rescue Mission,” he told WAMC after riders arrived in the early afternoon. “Because it's not just feeding and clothing people - we have so much more that's going on here.”

Often filled, the men’s emergency shelter offers at least 43 beds, in addition to another 17 beds for the SRM's transitional living facility on Taylor Street, as well.

Meanwhile, the Mill Street facility, which can accommodate 60, hosts a slate of programming ranging from career coaching through its MassHire partnership to a health center to programs that can put mission residents on a path toward earning a GED and certificates.

“We want to make sure that they are stable when they leave here,” Ramsdell continued. “But … it takes a village to make this happen. You know, we're at the point now where we need more staff, we need more help with what we're doing here.”

The mission’s offerings go beyond its men’s shelter programming. Sabra Ramsdell, the mission’s chief of staff, says some three million pounds of food is donated to the SRM each year – part of the hundreds of meals provided near-daily whether at Mill Street or via its mobile-feeding ministry.

Such programs are in constant demand – including its “Give Away Center” that distributes clothing, hygiene products and more for individuals and families.

She and her husband agree demand for many of their services has grown.

“We're at capacity every day,” she said when it came to the mission’s Give Away Center and public breakfast and lunch meals. “… our Give Away Center, which is open three days a week – [it] really could be open seven days a week and not meet the need – the need has definitely increased.”

Sharing a bike to support the cause Sunday were Dwayne Whitney and Haabiba Rothenburg-Whitney of Springfield.

The couple say they have donated to the mission in the past – and with their Harley Davidson – saw the ride from Central Mass to Western Mass as another means of support.

“It's a cause that we feel really strongly about - we recognize that the people who come through these doors are somebody's son, brother, maybe father and so anytime we can help people when they're down and lift them up and restore them back to their lives - we want to support that,” said Rothenburg-Whitney.

Also supporting the ride – Springfield Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers.

Once part of the department’s motorcycle unit, Akers was riding with fellow members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Springfield chapter.

Akers says he’s often eager to lend his support for causes like the Rescue Mission’s. With over a hundred bikes in tow Sunday, heading down the backroads to Springfield, he says the traffic might be a headache for drivers – but just know, it’s usually for a good cause.

“Have patience - I know you’ve got to wait a couple extra minutes to get through that intersection, but usually, this is what we're doing - we're out here just raising money for the needy,” Akers said.