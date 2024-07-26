WAMC Sports Report 7/26/24: Paris aims to reset the Olympics with audacious Games, big opening

OLYMPICS

The summer Olympics in Paris get underway today. has long been a city of dreamers: Just look at the Eiffel Tower, for decades the world’s loftiest structure. But France’s capital is aiming higher still with its first Olympic Games in a century, which open today, The most audacious Olympic opening ceremony ever — a gala spectacular on the River Seine that even French President Emmanuel Macron says initially felt like “a crazy and not very serious idea” — kicking off 16 days of competition. that promise to be ground-breaking. Expect a heady blend of Olympic sports, iconic Paris monuments and France’s famous “savoir faire” in its world-renowned capital of fashion, gastronomy and culture could help secure the Games’ longer-term future. But Paris’ challenges are huge, too.

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 6,800 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River. This will start the ceremony, not mark the end of it, another break from tradition. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympic platforms. It starts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last more than three hours. There will be a prime-time encore at 7:30 p.m.

The French national rail company SNCF says high-speed lines have been hit by several “malicious acts” that have heavily disrupted traffic on the day of the high-risk Olympics opening ceremony. Lines in the west, north and east of France were affected, SNCF announced Friday. Government officials denounced the incidents hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which are happening around France, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games. Many French families are also heading on summer vacation Friday. National police said authorities are investigating what happened. French media reported a big fire on a busy western route.

The U.S. women's basketball team has arrived at the Olympics via train. The U.S. had special accommodations for the 90-minute trip, just like the men’s team did on Wednesday. The team arrived at the London train station an hour before departure, and the team was whisked through passport control. The players and coaches then were escorted to a private lounge area before going down to the train.

The head of Argentina’s soccer federation says the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco “makes no sense,” and Argentina’s coach called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men’s soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. Paris organizers said they were trying to “understand the causes and identify appropriate actions” after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina’s soccer federation said it issued a formal protest to world governing body FIFA and would do “what is necessary” to guarantee the safety of players.

The Canadian Olympic Committee has removed women’s national soccer head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris Games following an alleged drone spying scandal. The COC said in a statement released at 1:24 a.m. local time Friday that assistant coach Andy Spence would lead the defending gold medalists for the remainder of the tournament. Canada’s camp was thrown into disarray this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice. Priestman denied any involvement, but did not attend Thursday’s 2-1 victory over New Zealand as FIFA — soccer’s world governing body — and the International Olympic Committee investigate.

MLB

Jeff McNeil hit a winning single in the 10th inning on a fly ball that fell when Ramón Laureano overran it in the right-field corner, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta 3-2 for their fourth straight win. Atlanta retired 17 straight batters before Pierce Johnson intentionally walked Pete Alonso with one out in the 10th. Mark Vientos struck out and McNeil lofted a fly that Laureano, shaded toward center, overran ad couldn’t snag as he reached back near the foul line. The ball fell for the Mets’ third hit, allowing automatic runner Jose Iglesias to score.

The Yankees, Red Sox, and Phillies were off last night. New York and Boston face off tonight at 7:10 in the first of a three-game set in Boston, and Philadelphia begins a three-game home series against Cleveland at 6:40 tonight.

Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded after wasting a six-run lead to beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 for their fourth in 12 games. AL East-leading Baltimore avoided getting swept Thursday in the three-game series against the NL-worst Marlins. Anthony Santander hit his 28th homer, and Colton Cowser and Connor Norby also went deep against Roddery Muñoz as the Orioles built a 6-0 lead by the fourth inning. Cionel Pérez struck out two in a perfect 10th for his second save. Baltimore raised its major league-leading home run total to 160.

Javier Báez hit a three-run homer in the second inning and six pitchers combined on a four-hitter, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 3-0 victory over the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. Báez homered for the first time since April 14, belting a 409-footer into the left-field bleachers in his second game at the bottom of the batting order. The Guardians, who have the best home record in the AL at 33-15, lost for the eighth time in 12 games and had their lead in the Central cut to 4 1/2 games over Minnesota. Easton Lucas picked up his first major league win with two perfect innings of relief.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer has taken over 10th place on the career strikeout list, and the most among active pitchers, with 3,400. The Texas Rangers right-hander had a season-high nine Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. It came in his seventh start this season since offseason back surgery, and two days before his 40th birthday. He overtook former teammate and fellow three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander for 10th place with his third strikeout of the game for 3,394. Scherzer pitched in his 464th career game over 17 big league seasons. Scherzer was part of World Series titles with the Washington Nationals in 2019 and the Rangers last season.

Taj Bradley extended his scoreless streak to 23 innings in winning his fifth straight decision, Brandon Lowe homered into the upper deck and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 13-0. Isaac Paredes had four RBIs and Alex Jackson drove in three as the Rays set a season high in runs and won for the 18th time in 30 games. Lowe went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and walked twice, coming within a triple of the cycle. Amed Rosario had three hits for the Rays, who have won 13 straight when scoring four runs or more.

Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker hit home runs and the Oakland Athletics continued their power surge with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Daz Cameron put Oakland on top with a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Angels’ starter Kenny Rosenberg. Butler and Rooker’s nine homers in July are tied for third in the majors. Luis Rengifo had a two-run double during a five-run second inning for the Angels. Oakland’s Ross Stripling snapped a four-game losing streak. Rookie Tyler Ferguson retired in the Angels in order in the ninth for his first major league save.

Dylan Cease pitched the second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, a 3-0 win over the Washington Nationals that completed a three-game sweep. After falling one out short of a no-hitter two years ago when he gave up a single to current teammate Luis Arráez, Cease accomplished the feat when he retired CJ Abrams on a game-ending flyout to right. Cease struck out nine and walked three in his third complete game in 145 starts. He threw a career-high 114 pitches. Joe Musgrove pitched the Padres’ first no-hitter against Texas on April 9, 2021.

Clayton Kershaw allowed two runs over four innings in his return from shoulder surgery, Nick Ahmed and Shohei Ohtani homered on consecutive pitches in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4. Kershaw made his first big league appearance since last October’s NL Division Series opener against Arizona. He had surgery on Nov. 3 to repair ligaments in his shoulder capsule. Against the Giants, the 36-year-old left-hander gave up six hits, struck out six and walked two.

Oakland Athletics All-Star closer Mason Miller broke the pinky finger on his non-pitching hand when he pounded a table in frustration after he was reminded he had to do postgame lifting following Monday night’s game against Houston. The 25-year-old right-hander, the hardest-throwing pitcher in the major leagues and the subject of trade speculation, was put on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday. MLB.com reported Miller was injured putting his hand down awkwardly on the training table while getting ready to do an exercise, based on what it said was information from his representative. MLB.com clarified its report after manager Mark Kotsay said that account was incorrect.

NFL

No charges have been filed, and Von Miller says he considers the case of him allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend as being closed based on feedback the Buffalo Bills edge rusher got from his legal representatives. Miller says he can now solely focus on football. A message left with the Dallas district attorney’s office seeking an update on the matter was not immediately returned. The NFL, which was conducting its own investigation, also did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment. Miller turned himself in to police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30 after being accused by police of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman.

The Dallas Cowboys started training camp in Oxnard, Calif., on Thursday with contractual uncertainty around quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones is more worried about getting over the hump in the playoffs than resolving those financials questions. The Cowboys have reached the postseason in three straight seasons, but lost 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild-card game at home in January. They have not reached the NFC title game since winning the Super Bowl after the 1995 season.

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens has arranged to take leave from training camp and is heading to Paris Monday night to watch his wife Simone Biles compete for the U.S. gymnastics team. Owens, who signed with Chicago in free agency after a year in Green Bay, didn't get the chance to see Biles compete at the last Olympics due to the pandemic. He has the support of Bears coaches, players and management. The Bears had a player's relative win an Olympic medal in each of the previous two Summer Games. Owens and Biles married last year. She won three gold medals at the Rio Games in 2016.

