Tweed, Tague ready for State Assembly contest in NY-102

After a close Democratic primary, the general election field is set for New York’s 102nd State Assembly district seat.

Earlier this month, the five counties included in the recently redrawn 102nd New York State Assembly district released their official tallies from the June 25th Democratic primary.

Janet Tweed finished 77 votes ahead of Mary Finneran. Official results from Albany County were published July 10th, following tallies by Delaware, Greene, Otsego and Schoharie Counties.

Finneran, a retired art teacher and Cairo-based advocate who was endorsed by the Working Families Party, has not yet conceded in the race. She declined multiple requests for a WAMC interview, waiting until the state Board of Elections certifies the primary results.

Tweed, a Delhi village board member and physical therapist by trade, said she has been looking to November since finishing ahead of Finneran on primary night. Her campaign declared victory on July 5th.

Now readying for a general election matchup against Republican incumbent Chris Tague, Tweed says she would bring a rural perspective to Albany’s Democratic supermajority.

“Someone who's in the room at the table with other Democrats, but being able to say our main goals may be the same, but some of the focus, some of the ways that plans need to be implemented, you need to also pay attention to the needs and the differences that rural communities have,” said Tweed.

Touting her local government experience, Tweed said if elected, her approach would involve the two “C’s,” communication and collaboration.

“Where I've had success at my positions on town and village boards, is being able to do that, to find that shared focus, where, what do we agree on, and what can we work toward? And that does require communication, but also collaboration. What's working, what's not,” said Tweed.

Tweed’s campaign focused on the issues of affordable healthcare, a woman’s right to choose, infrastructure, and environmental and agricultural sustainability.

“One of the issues that continues to come up and has been a big issue, has been the implementation of the large projects for solar farms and wind farms,” said Tweed.

Tweed says large energy companies have been given a “fast-pass” for development, and that she wants to ensure local control is protected.

Republican Tague has represented the district for three terms. The former Schoharie town supervisor often touts his agricultural background, and is advocating for a Rural Equity Program in the state legislature. The package of legislation would support farms, local municipalities, emergency services, energy, and transportation.

The 2024 RNC delegate is confident voters will line up behind Republicans this fall.

“I'm not one of those people that let lets grass grow under their feet. I have always and because of my experience at this you have to be out there. You have to be among the people. And everywhere I go, you know, people come to me and say, you know, we got to win this November. We got to save the state and we got to save this country,” said Tague.

Like Tweed, Tague also supports protecting home rule. The Republican took a vocal stance against the so-called RAPID Act, a provision in the state budget that expedites the permitting and approval process to connect clean energy projects to the grid. Tague says the legislation threatens family farms.

Looking toward November, Tague says he does not know his Democratic opponent.

“I've met her once. She seems like a very nice lady, but I can guarantee that her and I have some very serious fundamental differences on policy and how our state and how our country should look,” said Tague.

Election Day is November 5th.