Belmont on Broadway concernt draws thousands ahead of historic racing weekend in Saratoga Springs

After months of anticipation, the four-day Belmont Stakes celebration is off to the races in Saratoga Springs.

Just a few hours before a concert halts traffic on Broadway Wednesday, Harvey’s co-owner Linda DiBlasio says her staff is ready for the weekend. The third leg of the Triple Crown Saturday is expected to draw 100,000 people to the region.

“For us, it’s going to be a late, late night each night. After the track gets out we’re more of an after track crowd. A lot of beer will be flowing, a lot of Guinness. We have music really late, we have a bunch of bands starting very late, a lot later than usual. So, we’re planning on being here until 3 in the morning every night,” said DiBlasio.

While its regular home is renovated, the Belmont is coming to Saratoga Springs weeks before the city’s typical 40-day summer meet starts on July 11th.

DiBlasio says it wasn’t a problem getting staffed up for the busy week.

“We’re lucky because we have a lot of people who come back every year then they’re kind of on call for the rest of their lives. They’re all back now and they can jump right in, we don’t have to train them or anything. A lot of friends that have been with us for years, so we’re ready and set to go,” said DiBlasio.

Owner Cory Leggiero is taking a break from making final preparations at Beef Jerky Experience — it’s located on Broadway just yards away from the concert stage. He’s looking forward to the business boost brought by an early racing crowd.

“We do well during the track season, we appreciate all the people not from the local area. But the local area and the community supports us as well. Everybody likes beef jerky. It's good for people, you know we say for our non-jerky lovers once they come in, they try our cherry maple, they fall in love. So, we have something for everybody. You know, we offer samples in the store, so come in, try. Try before you buy is one of the things. We have different varieties, different textures, different flavors from dill pickle, to Nashville hot, to bloody mary, so we have something for everybody,” said Leggiero.

John Wilson works at Saratoga Outdoors and is ready with a harmonica for the evening concert’s headliner Blues Traveler.

“In terms of this week, I think a lot of us don’t really know what to expect. We’ve handled Travers crowds and things like that before, but it seems to be 20,000 more people than we’re typically accustomed to joining us. So, that remains to be seen, a little bit, I think we’re all a little bit on the edge of our seats to see how it goes,” said Wilson.

A few hours later, Broadway is packed, kicking off a weekend expected to generate $50 million for the regional economy.

“Yeah, I mean I’m not a huge Blues Traveler fan, but this song ‘Hook,’ one of my favorite songs, one of the only two songs that I know,” said Gino Rosati.

Gino Rosati is one of the thousands of people jamming Broadway to see Blues Traveler. Having grown up in Saratoga Springs, he’s used to the typical summer racing season and isn’t sure what the Belmont will bring, but he’s ready for anything.

“It was a good concert, I wish it was longer. But, they played the hits. Started out with ‘Run Around,’ ended with ‘Hook’ you can’t ask for more. I’m gonna be at the track Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Gotta catch the feature race every day. I mean obviously the big day is Saturday, the Belmont. I don’t know who I got, maybe Mystik Dan, I feel like Mystik Dan is the move for this week. I don’t know, right now the concert’s over we’re going to Caroline,” said Rosati.

Gates open at Saratoga Race Course on Belmont Saturday at 9 a.m.