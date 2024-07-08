WAMC Sports Report 7/8/24: Alcaraz, Sinner reach Wimbledon quarterfinals; Gauff loses

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner are one win each away from meeting in the Wimbledon semifinals. Both reached the quarterfinals with victories Sunday. Alcaraz beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5, and Sinner eliminated Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9). Next for Alcaraz is a match against Tommy Paul. Sinner plays Daniil Medvedev, who advanced when Grigor Dimitrov stopped playing with an injury. French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini reached her first Wimbledon quarterfinal when Madison Keys had to retire with a leg injury in the third set. Donna Vekic and Lulu Sun reached the quarterfinals, too.

MLB

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning against Aroldis Chapman for his third hit of the game, rallying the New York Mets to a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Nick Gonzales hit a two-run single in the eighth off Edwin Díaz to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead, but the Mets rebounded and again reached .500 at 44-44. Chapman walked Francisco Alvarez leading off the ninth and gave up Harrison Bader’s single. Chapman threw called third strikes past Mark Vientos and Luis Torrens, threw a wild pitch and walked Jose Iglesias before Lindor's hit.

Rafael Devers homered off rookie Luis Gil in the seventh inning and connected again in the ninth, leading the Boston Red Sox over the Yankees 3-0 and sending New York to its 15th loss in 20 games. Devers put Boston ahead on a 98.8 mph fastball from Gil, lifting the ball to the opposite field and into the first row of the left-field seats. Devers added his 21st homer in the ninth off Michael Tonkin. Ceddanne Rafaela homered in the eighth off Luke Weaver. Boston has won 16 of 22. The Yankees are 0-6-1 in their last seven series.

Reynaldo López threw six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves hit four homers in a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. López lowered his league-leading ERA to 1.71, allowing just two hits and walking three with six strikeouts. Adam Duvall, Jarred Kelenic and Matt Olson all homered in a five-run second inning off Phillies rookie Michael Mercado, and Eli White added a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings of one-run ball, Zach McKinstry hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers swept a series for the first time since late May, beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-1. Skubal (10-3) was sharp, mixing a fastball in the upper-90s with a changeup to keep Reds hitters on their heels. He allowed just three hits and walked no one. Cincinnati’s only run came on a seventh-inning groundout.

Bo Naylor hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants and another home series win for the AL Central leaders. Stepping in for Austin Hedges, Naylor connected with two outs off Sean Hjelle as the Guardians improved to 30-11 at Progressive Field — the majors’ best home mark. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase allowed one run in the ninth before getting his league-leading 27th save. Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer for the Giants, who have dropped seven of their last eight day games. Cleveland’s Steven Kwan went 1 for 4 but had his MLB-leading average dip to .364.

Jake Burger hit a game-winning three-run homer and the Miami Marlins scored four times in the ninth to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Sunday. Down to their last strike, the Marlins tied it on Josh Bell’s RBI double off White Sox closer Michael Kopech. Jesús Sánchez was intentionally walked before Burger connected with a 431-foot blast for Miami’s ninth walk-off win of the season. The White Sox dropped to a major league worst 26-66. J.T. Chargois pitched the ninth for the win.

Hayden Wesneski threw 6 1/3 innings, Michael Busch hit a two-run home run and the Chicago Cubs shut out the Los Angeles Angels. Wesneski allowed a single to the second batter he faced, then retired the next 18 Angels to help Chicago win a series for the first time in five tries. He allowed a hit, walk and two strikeouts. Relievers Porter Hodge, Luke Little and Héctor Neris finished the three-hit shutout and Miguel Amaya added a pair of hits and an RBI for Chicago.

Maikel Garcia, MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. homered, Brady Singer won for the first time on the road this season and the Kansas City Royals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-1 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak. Garcia’s three-run homer capped a four-run second inning off right-hander Tanner Gordon (0-1), who was making his major league debut. Melendez homered in the seventh, and Witt hit his 15th to cap a three-hit day in a three-run ninth. Singer (5-5) gave one run and six hits — all singles — and stuck out seven in seven innings for his first road victory since Aug. 8, 2023, in Boston. Nolan Jones hit run-scoring single to break Singer’s shutout with two outs in the seventh

Christian Vázquez led off the ninth inning with a home run to give the Minnesota Twins a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros. Vázquez, who had two hits and drove in all three Twins runs, hit a sinker from Josh Hader (3-5) high and deep to left field for his fourth homer of the season. Jhoan Duran (4-3) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win. Twins shortstop Carlos Correa left the game in the first inning after being hit on the right hand by a pitch. The team announced that initial scans were negative and Correa was diagnosed with a finger contusion.

Wyatt Langford and Jonah Heim matched career highs with four hits, Corey Seager had a three-run homer and the Texas Rangers batted around twice in a 13-2 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays that finished a three-game sweep. Texas matched its season high with 19 hits, sending nine batters to the plate in both the fourth and fifth innings. Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, improving to 5-0 with a .166 opponents’ batting average at home. Defending World Series champion Texas has won eight of its last 10 home games.

Heston Kjerstad hit a three-run homer, Grayson Rodriguez had eight strikeouts in six innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3. Kjerstad’s homer put the Orioles ahead 4-0 in the first. Anthony Santander hit his 23rd homer of the season earlier in the inning to start the two-out rally off A’s starter Mitch Spence.

Daulton Varsho drove in the go-ahead with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Sunday. Varsho’s base-hit off Mariners reliever Collin Snider (0-1) with two outs drove in automatic runner Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from second base and sent the Blue Jays to a series victory over the Mariners, who have now dropped six consecutive series. Chad Green (2-1) got the win. Génesis Cabrera pitched the 10th for his second save.

Willson Contreras hit his second homer of the series and Kyle Gibson (7-3) tossed five innings as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Washington Nationals 8-3 Sunday at Nationals Park. Contreras’ line drive 395-foot homer off Nationals reliever Derek Law in the seventh left the yard at 108.9 mph. He also singled and scored twice with three RBIs. The Cardinals have won five of their last seven and have the best record in the National League since May 12 at 32-18 (.640). Nationals starter DJ Herz (1-3) lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits with two walks.

Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning and a bases-clearing double in the ninth in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 9-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Arizona improved to .500 at 45-45, winning the final two games of the series after dropping the opener. The went 4-2 on their trip, also rebounding from an opening loss to take the final two in Los Angeles. Suárez tied his career high with the five RBIs and had three hits. The 11-year veteran was acquired from Seattle in November. Corbin Carroll hit a leadoff homer for the Diamondbacks, who have won or split nine of their last 11 series. Ryne Nelson (6-6) and three relievers combined on a four-hitter.

Christian Yelich and Blake Perkins both homered, had three hits and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 Sunday to snap a seven-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium. Eric Haase had a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Brewers, who avoided a sweep in the weekend matchup of National League division leaders and are one of three teams in the majors not to have a losing streak of at least four games this season. Chris Taylor supplied the Dodgers’ runs with a two-run shot in the seventh inning. Los Angeles ended up going deep eight times in the series.

Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes was picked for the All-Star Game just eight weeks after his debut, and major league-leading Philadelphia had a big league-high seven selections. The 22-year-old Skenes made his first big league appearance on May 11 and is 5-0 with a 2.12 ERA in 10 starts. Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga joined Skenes and San Diego outfielder Jackson Merrill as the only rookies for the July 16 game at Arlington, Texas. Philadelphia pitchers Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm joined three starting teammates: first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm.

Pete Alonso will participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, with the New York Mets first baseman trying to win for the third time. Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm also have committed to the July 15 event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Ken Griffey Jr. is the only three-time champion of the derby, which started in 1985, winning in 1994, 1998 and 1999. Alonso won the competition in 2019 as a rookie at Cleveland’s Progressive Field, then repeated in 2021 at Denver’s Coors Field.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

DeWanna Bonner made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 80-67 for its third win in a row. Tiffany Mitchell and Bonner each hit a 3-point in a 9-0 run that made it 17-11 with 2:20 left in the first quarter and the Sun led the rest of the way. Allisha Gray hit a mid-range pull-up jumper that cut Atlanta’s deficit to 24-20 midway through the second quarter but Veronica Burton answered with a 3-pointer and Brionna Jones made a layup before Bonner hit again from behind the arc to give Connecticut a 12-point lead before going into the break leading 34-24. Gray led Atlanta with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

A’ja Wilson scored 28 points and became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 104-85. Wilson also grabbed 10 rebounds, her 11th double-double of the season, a made 11 of 22 from the field, 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 WNBA draft, has 4,301 career points and moved past Sophia Young-Malcolm (4,300). Kelsey Plum added 23 points, Jackie Young scored 18 and Chelsea Gray 12 for the Aces. Odyssey Sims led the Wings (5-17) with 25 points, her most in a WNBA game since she scored 26 for the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 17, 2021. Natasha Howard added 14 points and Arike Ogunbowale scored 13.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Seattle Storm beat Chicago 84-71 despite the Sky’s Angel Reese setting the WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double. Jewell Loyd, who scored two points on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half, finished with 20 points. Reese finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Chicago (8-12), her 13th consecutive double-double, breaking Candace Parker's record. Reese made back-to-back baskets before Chennedy Carter twice made a pair of free throws to cap an 11-2 run that trimmed the Sky’s deficit to 72-69 with 2:49 to play. Jordan Horston responded with two free throws and then found Magbegor for a layup to spark a 12-0 that made it 84-69 with 33.2 seconds left.

Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 31 points and tied her career-best with nine rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-78. Cloud sandwiched a pair of jumpers around two free throws by Azurá Stevens before Griner drew a double team on the block and kicked it out to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan — who made her first career start — for a wide-open 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 78-76 lead with 1:10 remaining. Rickea Jackson tied it with a putback but Cloud made a layup with 34 seconds to go that gave the Mercury the lead for good. Dearica Hamby scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jackson added a career-high 22 points for Los Angeles (5-16).

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Willy Agada scored twice in the first half, Memo Rodríguez had an early assist and scored the winner late, and Sporting Kansas City survived an own goal by keeper Tim Melia in a 3-2 victory over FC Dallas. Agada gave Sporting KC (5-13-5) the lead in the 11th minute when he used Rodríguez’s sixth assist of the season — off a corner kick — to score with a header from the center of the box. Agada found the net again in the 23rd minute, taking passes from rookie Alenis Vargas and defender Tim Leibold to score his seventh goal this season. Dallas (6-11-5) pulled within 2-1 at halftime when the ball caromed off Melia’s foot during a scramble in front of the net in the 30th minute.

Rookie Hernán López scored early in the second half and William Yarbrough made it stand up for his first clean sheet of the season as the San Jose Earthquakes snapped a six-match losing streak and a nine-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday night. The Earthquakes (4-16-2) won for the first time in their third match under interim manager Ian Russell, who took over on June 24 when the club fired Luchi Gonzalez. The only goal of the match came when López took a pass from Cristian Espinoza four minutes into the second half and scored for the fourth time this season. Yarbrough had one save and Chris Brady saved three shots for the Fire (5-11-6).

Kévin Cabral and Cole Bassett both had a goal and an assist in the first half to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-1 victory over St. Louis City. Cabral staked the Rapids (11-8-4) to a 1-0 lead in the 6th minute with assists from Bassett and Rafael Navarro. St. Louis City (4-8-10) pulled even six minutes later when John David Klein III took a pass from rookie defender Jayden Reid and scored the first goal of his career. Colorado regained the lead in the 35th minute when Bassett took passes from Cabral and Omir Fernández and scored his seventh goal of the season.

Rookie Gabriel Pec scored two goals, the second in the final minute of regulation play, and the Los Angeles Galaxy handed Minnesota United its sixth loss in a row with a 2-1 victory. The Galaxy (12-4-7) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute when Pec used assists from Riqui Puig and rookie defender Miki Yamane to score. Minnesota United (8-9-5) didn’t pull even until Teemu Pukki took passes from Hassani Dotson and defender Michael Boxall in the 73rd minute and scored his third goal this season. Pec’s winner in the 90th minute was his ninth netter of the season and came with assists from defender Mauricio Cuevas and Puig. It was the first career assist for Cuevas.

Jonathan Rodriguez scored two goals and the Portland Timbers built an early lead on the way to a 4-1 victory over Nashville on Sunday night. Felipe Mora and Eryk Williamson also scored for the Timbers (9-8-6), who led 4-0 at the half as temperatures in Portland hovered around the 90s. Nashville pulled a goal back when Sam Surridge scored in the 82nd minute. Nashville has lost three straight.

Los Angeles FC 0 Houston 0 – postponed due to rain. No makeup date yet announced.

NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now an Olympian. Antetokounmpo is heading to the Olympics for the first time, after he scored 23 points and Greece held off Croatia 80-69 on Sunday in one of the four men’s basketball qualifying tournament finals being held to determine the final spots in the 12-team field for the Paris Games. Brazil also is going to the Paris Olympics, after a 19-0 run over the final 3:21 of the first quarter set the tone in what became a surprisingly easy 94-69 victory over Latvia. So is Spain, which held off the Bahamas for its seventh consecutive Olympic berth. And Puerto Rico grabbed the last spot by beating Lithuania.

Kevin Durant is dealing with calf soreness that has kept him from being a full participant in USA Basketball’s training camp for the Paris Olympics, though he has assured team officials that he does not expect the issue to be a major one. Durant is the second forward who hasn’t been able to be a full participant in the U.S. camp that had its second day of on-floor workouts Sunday; Boston forward Jayson Tatum was excused from the first two days of camp workouts for personal reasons and is expected to be on the floor with his U.S. teammates for the first time on Monday.

Bronny James was scratched from the Los Angeles Lakers’ second California Classic game Sunday because of a swelling in his left knee, a day after scoring four points in his NBA Summer League debut. The son of Lakers superstar LeBron James sat in uniform at the end of the bench in the first half against Golden State, with a white wrap covering his left leg. He was seen picking at it a couple of times. On Friday night in a 108-94 loss Sacramento, James was 2 for 9 from field, missing all three of his 3-point attempts, and had two rebounds in 22 minutes. James was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th overall selection after a season at the University of Southern California.

NASCAR

Alex Bowman secured a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs when he held on for the victory on a rainy street course in downtown Chicago. It was Bowman’s first win since Las Vegas in March 2022 and No. 8 for his career. He is the 12th Cup Series driver to win this year, leaving four remaining spots in the playoffs with six races left in the regular season. The race was stopped for more than 100 minutes because of rain, and NASCAR set a cutoff time of 8:20 p.m. CDT because of the fading sunlight. Tyler Reddick made a late push, but he got into a wall trying to catch up to Bowman. Ty Gibbs was third, followed by Joey Hand and Michael McDowell.

GOLF

Davis Thompson is a PGA Tour winner and it wasn't even close. Thompson opened with five birdies in six holes to pull away. He shot a 64 and set the 72-hole scoring record at the John Deere Classic at 28-under 256, winning by four strokes. The victory gets him in the British Open in two weeks. The Georgia native also goes to the Masters for the first time next April. The real battle was for second place. C.T. Pan tied for second with Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton and Stanford alum Michael Thorbjornsen. Pan gets the British Open spot based on his world ranking.

TRACK AND FIELD

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine has set a world record in the women’s high jump at a Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris. The reigning world champion, Mahuchikh erased a mark that had stood for 37 years. She jumped 2.10 meters in one of the last big tuneups leading into the Olympics. The previous record was set by Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova in Rome in 1987.

