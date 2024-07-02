Officials energize largest EV charging site between Albany and Canadian border

The New York Power Authority has unveiled what it says is the largest high-speed EV charging plaza between Albany and the Canadian border.

The Power Authority is working with the state Department of Transportation to complete phase one of a National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, project to build an EV charging network along the state’s major highways. Twelve Evolve NY charging ports and eight Tesla ports have been electrified at the Frontier Town Gateway in North Hudson, just off Northway Exit 29. New York Power Authority Manager of Project Engineering for the E-Mobility Group Jim Bright says the location is pre-wired for four additional stations to be added.

“This is our 43rd site I believe roughly, so we’re about 170 chargers in the EVolve NY network. There’s obviously there are a lot of other public charging available as well,” noted Bright. “We’re working on getting to about 400 ports by the end of next year. So the goal is to be less than 50 mile intervals on all the major corridors in the state. Our goal is EV charging is a no-brainer. You pull in, get your charge, you’re on your way in short order.”

The North Hudson power stations have been designed similar to gas stations so that large vehicles and those towing trailers and boats can pass through. Port Henry resident Walter Cheney has owned a Rivian EV for about a year and a half. He says the design of the new charging plaza has been needed.

“One of the biggest complaints I would have probably owning an EV and using an EV as a truck, like we do this one, is towing. I do tow with it quite a bit and it’s really inconvenient for EV owners to try to find a spot to pull into a charging station,” related Cheney. “For example, Plattsburgh by Sam’s Club is impossible. To pull in there you have to unhook your trailer and then move your vehicle over and then go back and rehook. To have a pull-through for the towing aspect, it’s what everyone needs to have. Everyone coming off the Interstate can pull in and charge if they’re towing here. Because most EV’s you’re only going to get between 100 and 200 miles of towing. So, from Albany to here that’s important. Like this is a game changer.”

Frontier Town Gateway travel plaza owner Mo Ahmed notes that the first canopy over any EV power station in the state is in the planning stage to be installed at his location as are additional power ports. He finds the power stations benefit travelers and his business.

“This is one of the best locations in the whole Northway from Albany to Montreal. It’s right in the center, almost,” said Ahmed. “I mean it takes, after two three hours you need a break. Either you have to go to the bathroom or your vehicle needs a refuel. So I think it’s a perfect spot to take a break right off the exit. You don’t have to wander around and it’s working out fine for the commuters and for me. I do not make anything out of the charging at all. It’s just a convenience for the people and in return I get customers.”

There are also EVolve NY charging stations in Schroon Lake, Keene Valley and Plattsburgh.

