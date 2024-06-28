© 2024
Violinist Sara Caswell to perform at 47th annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published June 28, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT
Violinist Sara Caswell will perform at Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival on Saturday, June 29th at 11 a.m.
Shervin Lainez
Saratoga Performing Arts Center will be filled with craft vendors and jazz enthusiasts for this weekend’s 47th annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival. Dozens of artists will play, from world-renowned performers to amateurs. This year’s headliners include Nora Jones, Laufey, and Lake Street Dive. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with Sara Caswell, who will be playing on the Charles R. Wood Discovery Stage Saturday at 11 a.m.
