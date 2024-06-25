© 2024
Plattsburgh Democrats choosing a mayoral candidate during today's primary elections

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 25, 2024 at 9:20 AM EDT
Plattsburgh City Hall
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Plattsburgh City Hall

City of Plattsburgh Democrats are going to the polls today to send a candidate on to November’s general election.

Two Democrats are running after current Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest decided not to run for a second term. Clinton County Legislator Wendell Hughes and Clinton County Assistant District Attorney Dan Lennon are on the ballot. Party officials in February endorsed Hughes; Lennon is under investigation by State Police, who have not specific the nature of the probe.

Meantime, Rosenquest is challenging Ward 3 incumbent Elizabeth Gibbs for her common council seat. In the city’s Ward 6, incumbent Jeff Moore faces a primary challenge from newcomer Amy Collin.

Clinton County Board of Elections Commissioners say 9 percent of the city’s registered Democrats voted during early voting that ended Sunday.
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
