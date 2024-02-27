Plattsburgh Democratic committee primary endorsement policy questioned

The Plattsburgh Democratic committee has made an endorsement in the mayoral race — over questions about the propriety of doing so.

Monday morning, Dan Lennon stood in front of City Hall to discuss his decision to enter the city mayoral race. The 29-year-old Clinton County Assistant District Attorney said he has quit his job to campaign for the seat and avoid any conflicts of interest.

Reviewing his priorities of housing, public safety and recreation, he then took the city Democratic Party to task for planning to endorse primary candidates.

“I don’t think it should be the party’s choice. It should be the voters’ choice," asserted Lennon. "And so my suggestion to the party will be that we stand in uniformity and solidarity and endorse whichever candidate wins the primary.”

The city Democratic committee met Monday evening to determine who it would back in ward and mayoral primary races. Incumbent Jeff Moore is being challenged by Amy Collins in Ward 6 and Wendell Hughes faces newcomer Lennon in the mayoral primary on June 25th, now that Democratic Mayor Chris Rosenquest isn’t seeking a second four-year term.

Before nominations were made Lonnie Fairchild questioned if it’s appropriate for the party to endorse a primary candidate.

“I’m trying to request maybe the Executive Committee or whatever do an interpretation of the bylaws that lets us endorse people or support people for running, for getting on the primary ballot, but somehow postpones the actual saying this is the candidate that we want until later.”

Moore said the bylaws require the committee to make an endorsement.

“The fact of the matter is this is what we do,” noted Moore. “We encourage the person that we think is the best candidate. It is our duty to endorse somebody. I mean we should not try to shirk what our responsibilities are.”

“This has come up every year,” Fairchild retorted. “And there has been a fair amount of hostility in the city of the way that endorsements are made when there are contests. We have good candidates. It shouldn’t look like we’re trying to be bossy.”

A debate over a potential change to the bylaws resulted. Lennon said the bylaws do not preclude the committee from opting to endorse the person who wins the primary.

“It shows uniformity. It shows solidarity and it shows that we are understanding their concerns," said Lennon. "There’s no reason to be afraid of doing it this way. All we’re doing is putting the choice in the voters’ hands. And I don’t understand why that has to be controversial with this committee.”

Following the debate, the committee moved forward to make endorsements. Lennon surprised the committee when chair Susan Moore called for mayoral nominations.

“Motion for a nominating endorsement for mayor?”

Lennon interjects, “I nominate Wendell Hughes.”

There is some laughter and as a person in the meeting begins to ask “Why does?” as Susan Moore responds “Okay.”

Lennon later explained why he nominated his opponent.

“That’s the Democratic process," Lennon said. "He’s going to be a good candidate himself. I think that the voters should choose between the two of us and I think that I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t go out there and say hey let’s let the voters choose.”

Wendell Hughes, a Clinton County legislator, was endorsed by the party in the mayoral race, but had appeared exasperated when Lennon was speaking to the committee.

“Anybody can run," Huges said. "And Dan and I had a good talk outside. It was a misunderstanding on his questionnaire and we talked about it and going forward I plan on meeting with him here and there. I mean I’m humbled and like I said Dan and I had a really good talk outside. So I’m glad we did. I want to change the environment. I’m just so sick of negative politics.”

Lennon will continue to run in the primary and also intends to seek the endorsement of the Working Families Party.

The city of Plattsburgh Democratic Committee also agreed that a committee will review the bylaws for potential changes to the endorsement policy.