Plattsburgh mayor considering running for lower office

Earlier this month, Mayor Chris Rosenquest surprised the city of Plattsburgh when he announced he will not seek a second four-year term. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he will stay out of local politics.

Rosenquest says he decided not to run for mayor again because of the stress on his family. But he says he has not ruled out running for a “lower office” on the common council.

“I know that there’s an option to run for a ward seat. That is something that I am weighing heavily right now. I don’t feel like the 10-15 hours a week as a councilor would encroach into my goals of improving my relationship with my family and spending more time with Myles and spending more time in my business. I know it’s a little bit unconventional for a mayor to become then a councilor but at the end of the day I’m going to contribute to the community as best I see fit and what works for my family.”

The Democrat has a month and a half to decide if he will run in the Ward 3 race. If he runs, he would likely face incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs.