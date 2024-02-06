Plattsburgh political leaders ponder potential candidates after incumbent mayor announces he will not run for reelection

Now that Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest will not seek a second four-year term, local political leaders are waiting to see who will step forward to run.

Mayor Rosenquest, a Democrat, made his surprise announcement following his State of the City presentation Friday.

Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee Chair Susan Moore says there hasn’t been a scramble yet by potential candidates to announce a campaign.

“I’ve heard rumors, OK, so I can’t possibly give you any names because I have heard just rumors," said Moore. "Names start flying. Just based on the rumors apparently there’s some people that have some interest in running.”

City Republican Committee Chair David Souliere says the same is true for potential GOP candidates.

"At this time we don’t have a name to announce," said Souliere. "We do have people that are actively researching and seeing if it’s a good fit for them. We will say that we are looking to endorse and promote someone that is in tune with the city of Plattsburgh’s current issues. So obviously affordable and available housing, public safety, obviously access to public recreation for our youth. Those are kind of the major things that we’re looking for in a candidate. However, at this time we do not have a concrete candidate.”

Souliere notes that regardless of Rosenquest’s decision any potential candidates knew there would be a mayoral race this year.

“So prepping for that hasn’t changed," Souliere says. "There’s still plenty of time for candidates to come out of the woodwork as the petition process doesn’t start until February 27th and then those individuals have until early April to collect those petition signatures before filing them with the Board of Elections. So I think there’s still plenty of time for those interested in running to explore and be able to get on the ballot. And keep in mind that no one is officially a candidate until they go out there and they do the petition work and they file with the board. So at this time I would say no we don’t have any declared candidates as of yet.”

Rosenquest won in 2020 by 322 votes over Scott Beebie. The Republican says he won’t be on this year’s ballot.

“I have no plans of running again," states Beebie. "I have very intense family, extended family, commitments that I am focused on and I can’t add any responsibilities to my life at this current time.”

Although Beebie is not running he says he will be meeting with the city and county GOP chairs regarding potential candidates.

“I know a couple people have expressed interest, but now that the announcement has come up I’m hoping more people explore that option," says Beebie. "But whomever it is, Democrat, Independent, Republican, no party, is going to face the exact same thing Mr. Rosenquest and I faced in 2020 and that is running against a person who is not the incumbent. That changes the whole scope and dynamic of the election process because it’s basically promoting yourself. You’re not trying to discredit anybody for what they did in the past four, eight or twelve years. So I’m actually looking forward to the process of seeing what’s out there and I just hope there’s a couple of them that show up to run.”

Tuesday morning, the first candidate’s name came forward. Area 8 Clinton County Legislator Democrat Wendell Hughes plans to officially announce his candidacy on Wednesday.

“Doing the county legislative gig in Area 8 here, I love it and I think I can help the city moving forward in the next four years," Wendell says. "My relationship with the Town, the Assembly, Dan Stec and everybody that I’ve been working with as a legislator I think moving forward I think will be a benefit.”

Plattsburgh’s mayor serves a four-year term.