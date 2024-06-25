Albany County DA primary caps bitter 2012 primary rematch

We should know the winner of the contentious Democratic primary race for Albany County District Attorney by the end of the night.

David Soares, running for a sixth four-year term, claims the primary was designed to "shut him up."

His troubles began early this year when Albany County officials scrutinized a $23,000 salary bonus Soares gave himself.

The party then declined to support Soares' re-election bid, opening the door for challengers and eventually forcing the DA to give the money back under pressure. Soares, citing his opposition to criminal justice reforms including "Raise the Age" and bail laws, claimed it was a politically-motivated attack, that the race is really about the future of statewide public safety policy.

"The only thing that we need to do in the state of New York is to restore judicial discretion back to the judges," said Soares.

State Assemblymember Phil Steck of the 110th district called on Soares to resignas he considered running for the post. Shortly after, Steck threw his support behind criminal defense attorney Lee Kindlon, who lost to Soares in 2012.

"The people of Albany County deserve hard truths and good answers so we can figure out where to go from there,” Kindlon said.

Both candidates have secured endorsements from high-ranking party officials. Kindlon's include 46th district state Senator Neil Breslin, who said "We as lawyers, and we as district attorneys or public figures, we have a much higher burden to make sure we do the right thing. And I think it's time for a change."

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said "It's time for change, and again, I'm not here to tangle with his record, to be here against bail reform, because that certain crazy gun guy is going to be like ‘he's all about that’ but it's not about bail reform. It's about integrity, and I hope he finds himself, because I do believe he did a good job at one point in time in that office, and has tried."

And Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan: "Think about the district attorney's office, and the people who come here expecting justice. And time and time again, we've seen that when the district attorney doesn't like a rule or doesn't think much of a rule he chooses not to follow it. And that to me undermines people's faith and confidence in what is happening in meting out justice," Sheehan said.

In 2020, Sheehan backed attorney Matt Toporowskiin his primary run against Soares. Soares won with 56% of the vote.

Also backed by the progressive New York Working Families Party, Kindlon vows to put "more bad guys in jail."

"There are real things that we need to start to worry about," said Kindlon. "Hire more prosecutors, provide a sense of leadership to the men and women who work in the district attorney's office, let them know I'm there on the front lines with them every day working. I'll be the first one here and the last one to go home."

Kindlon adds he "has no ego" and is ready to roll up his sleeves and work with law enforcement to proactively fight crime. He promises to create a Retail Crime Task Force and to "crack down on the gun pipeline in Albany County."

Soares supporters are united in the DA's stance against bail reform and Raise the Age. Among them, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple:

"Things are out of control, and we got to get back to what used to be normal. And you know what? They want to demonize him over the grant monies or whatever happened. Listen, he owned it, and he moved on. And none of us are perfect. We've all made mistakes. David's a good guy and David's a great DA," Apple said.

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler, a retired State Police captain: "...this primary is really important because you see the DA’s offices from Manhattan to Los Angeles, where the district attorneys act as defense attorneys, and we don't need that in Albany County."

And former Governor David Paterson: "He has been hoodwinked and cajoled over these issues, when he is actually trying to adjust to the changes that were not made by him, but were made by the legislature itself, which seems to take very little responsibility for it."

Paterson first backed Soares when the two opposed the Rockefeller Drug Laws in 2004. "I supported him back then. I support him now. I'm as loyal to him now as I was then," said Paterson.

Soare said "I did so in 2004, because I believe that we were arresting too many people at the intersection of public health and public safety. Today, I'm back. And I'm the same exact person, just as enthusiastic because these laws are leading to great chaos in communities of color."

Polls are open until 9.