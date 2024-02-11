Steck calls for Soares' resignation over bonus pay

New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is calling for the resignation of Albany County District Attorney David Soares, a fellow Democrat, after it was reported last week that Soares used state grant funding to give himself and staff members an 11 percent bonus in December.

Soares received a more than $22,000 pay increase.

Speaking with WAMC Sunday, Steck called Soares’ actions illegal.

“There isn’t a public official in this state of New York who doesn’t understand that using grant money to pay themselves is illegal and wrong. It really is graft, plain and simple,” said Steck.

The matter is being investigated by Albany County Comptroller Sue Rizzo.

Soares has defended his use of the Aid to Prosecution Grant and claims no wrongdoing. In a video released by his office Sunday, Soares said the scrutiny comes as he prepares to seek re-election.

“This issue is being retroactively litigated as a personal, political hit,” said Soares.