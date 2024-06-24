FBI, ATF and Albany Police say steps are being taken to stop violence this summer

Interagency collaboration aims to limit summer violence in the city of Albany. That's the message from police officials.

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says over the past year property crimes are down citywide, particularly motor vehicle thefts.

"And that's significant because what we found two or three years ago is that a lot of our major crimes, a lot of our violence, a lot of our shootings, they were being committed with vehicles that were reported as stolen," said Hawkins. "And so it was a priority of ours of addressing the motor vehicle theft issue in order to help to mitigate some of the pressures that we were seeing with some of our violent crimes, so we're very pleased to see that type of progress in that area. And overall total part one crimes, those are violent crimes and our property crimes combined, our numbers are down 17%."

Hawkins says confirmed shots fired incidents are down from last year. "More of those shootings have involved someone getting shot. So what that tells us is that, that's an indicator that these shootings that we're seeing are more targeted type shootings. Because, as you can see, last year at this time, we had 73 shootings, but only 31 victims. This year, we have fewer shootings, but more victims. Those fewer shootings that we're seeing are resulting in more victims, an indicator that the shootings are more targeted," said Hawkins.

Hawkins noted Albany is at an 86% closure rate for solving homicides, while the national closure rate is 50%.

A deputy chief recited a list of recent incidents and arrests on Monday, after which Hawkins introduced federal officials with the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with whom the department is working.

Mark Meeks, Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the ATF's Albany Office, says his agency enjoys a working relationship with the APD that is able to leverage the strengths of both entities.

"ATF has sponsored an Albany detective to be a full time Task Force officer who has complete access to all of ATF investigative, intelligence and laboratory resources, furthering and enhancing their firearms investigations. Additionally, the task force officer working with our local ATF office has the ability to charge a suspect in federal court, should a federal arm, federal firearm violation be uncovered," Meeks said.

Meeks says the illegal flow of firearms is not a victimless crime. He says the APD has access to a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network acquisition station that allows officers to generate actionable leads that can link shootings.

Hawkins says APD is continuing existing relationships with the Albany County Sheriff and the New York State Police.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli says if you see or are aware of gun or drug crime in your neighborhood, get in touch.

"Partnerships are not just law enforcement and prosecutors, it's also with you, the community," Tremaroli said. "Together, we can reverse the increase in violent crime. I know it can be intimidating, but your voice matters. You can always reach out to us anonymously, through 1-800-callFBI or by going to tips.fbi.gov. The FBI is here in the community, and we remain committed to engaging and collaborating with APD and our partners to keep the community safe."