Newly appointed Vermont education secretary begins working

Vermont’s new Secretary of Education began working on Monday, after some education groups questioned her appointment.

Zoie Saunders, whom Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott appointed to the position on March 22nd, officially started work on Monday. Her office says her first priority is to familiarize herself with schools, teachers and communities while working to strengthen the state’s public education system.

Saunders plans to travel across the state in the coming weeks to meet with teachers, students, families and other stakeholders to get a deeper understanding of Vermont schools and identify areas of strength and needed growth.

Saunders, who is coming from a position in Florida, faced opposition from critics who say she is unqualified for the role and “demonstrates a propensity for policies” that undermine public schools.