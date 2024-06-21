© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Average turnout in early primary voting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 21, 2024 at 7:15 PM EDT
Vote Here sign
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Vote here sign

Early voting ends Sunday across New York in advance of Tuesday’s primary elections. In Clinton County all the contested contests are in the city of Plattsburgh.

All the primary races in Plattsburgh are among Democrats. In the mayoral contest, Dan Lennon is challenging Clinton County Legislator Wendell Hughes. Outgoing Mayor Chris Rosenquest is instead challenging Ward 3 incumbent Elizabeth Gibbs for her common council seat. In the city’s Ward 6, incumbent Jeff Moore faces a primary challenge from newcomer Amy Collin.

Clinton County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner David Souliere said Friday that voting is on pace for a traditional 15 to 20 percent turnout.

Regular in-person voting continues on election day Tuesday.
Tags
News NY PrimaryPlattsburgh PrimaryWendell HughesDan LennonChris RosenquestElizabeth GibbsJeff MooreAmy Collin
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More