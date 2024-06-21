Average turnout in early primary voting

Early voting ends Sunday across New York in advance of Tuesday’s primary elections. In Clinton County all the contested contests are in the city of Plattsburgh.

All the primary races in Plattsburgh are among Democrats. In the mayoral contest, Dan Lennon is challenging Clinton County Legislator Wendell Hughes. Outgoing Mayor Chris Rosenquest is instead challenging Ward 3 incumbent Elizabeth Gibbs for her common council seat. In the city’s Ward 6, incumbent Jeff Moore faces a primary challenge from newcomer Amy Collin.

Clinton County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner David Souliere said Friday that voting is on pace for a traditional 15 to 20 percent turnout.

Regular in-person voting continues on election day Tuesday.

