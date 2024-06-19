State leaders trade barbs following Vermont legislature's veto session

The rift between Vermont’s Republican governor and the Democratically-controlled Legislature was on display after a legislative session this week overrode most of the governor’s vetoes.

The supermajority in the House and Senate took up the bills that had been vetoed by Republican Governor Phil Scott. Lieutenant Governor and Senate President Democrat/Progressive David Zuckerman outlined the rules prior to each vote for senators, which are the same in the House.

“Two-thirds of the members who are present must pass the bill over the objections of the Governor otherwise the veto of the Governor will be sustained,” Zuckerman explained. “The question before the Senate is debatable. Upon conclusion of the debate the secretary shall call the roll.”

Zuckerman and House Speaker Democrat Jill Krowinski announced veto overrides of the property tax, safe injection site, neonicotinoid pesticide, restorative justice, Act 250 modernization and renewable energy standard bills. A data privacy bill veto was sustained.

The rift between rural and more populated areas of the state was also evident as Essex County Republican Terri Lynn Williams expressed her dismay over the override of the Act 250 land use bill.

“This bill is a perfect example of how you legislators don’t care about us. You should be ashamed of yourselves for excluding, minimizing any part of this state. Don’t come up to me today and ask me how I am.” Williams becomes emotional as she continues. “The answer is I am sick and I am afraid and I am defeated and angry and sad because you have no idea or care about what you are doing to my county and the rest of the other 70 percent of Vermont.”

During his weekly briefing, Governor Scott emphasized Williams’ comments as he derided the legislature for overriding his vetoes, saying the results will hurt Vermonters.

“The legislature proved once again they don’t need to consider my perspective or proposals,” Scott said. “And that’s what’s sad about this is their strategy only hurts everyday Vermonters.”

Speaker Krowinski countered that the legislature has made strategic investments over the course of the session that will help Vermonters.

"What we did this session addresses so many pressures on family right now,” asserted Krowinski. “The costs that come from climate change. The costs around health care. We’ve made strategic investments and we’re building on the work that we did last session around child care and the child tax credit that really helps families. I’m really proud of the work we’ve done. The majority of the work we have done has had tripartisan support.”

But Scott said the legislators are not interested in compromising with his administration.

“My team has spent this entire legislative session trying to keep costs down for Vermonters,” Scott said. “It's clear this Legislature, led by the supermajority, has little interest in compromise or taking a moderate approach on almost any issue. I think the power has gotten to their head. I think they’re being a bit arrogant in some respects to the needs of Vermonters.”

Krowinski says the governor’s rhetoric does not reflect what is actually happening in the Statehouse.

“During the legislative session I meet with the Governor on a regular basis and it’s extremely frustrating to see this kind of rhetoric out there when we have time and time again compromise happening,” said Krowinski. “What he’s saying doesn’t match the reality of what’s happening in this building, in my chamber and what we’re hearing from Vermonters. I feel strongly that we kept our commitment to Vermont voters. And I would ask that the rhetoric around our work changes because I don’t think it’s helpful especially in this political climate.”

Elections are being held for all state representatives and constitutional officers including the Governor and Lieutenant Governor this year.

