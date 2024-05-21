Veto of pesticide bill criticized by advocates

Advocacy groups are criticizing Governor Phil Scott for vetoing a bill that would restrict the use of a pesticide that kills bees.

On Monday, the Republican vetoed H.706, which would ban the use of neonicotinoid pesticides. In his veto message Governor Scott said pollinators and farmers are critical but adds “this legislation is more anti-farmer than it is pro-pollinator.”

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group says the bill helps both the pollinators and farmers and challenged Scott’s claim that the state’s honeybee population is growing. The group also chastised the governor for issuing his veto on World Bee Day.

