As Ketchen’s exit looms, State Rep. Pignatelli appointed interim Lenox town manager

At the end of June, Christopher Ketchen will end 10 years as Lenox town manager after accepting a new job with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. At Wednesday night’s select board meeting, Lenox resident and State Representative Smitty Pignatelli was unanimously chosen to temporarily fill Ketchen’s empty seat starting July 1st.

“As a former selectmen and county commissioner, [Pignatelli] understands local government extremely well, and would do an excellent job during the three to six month gap we are anticipating," said select board chair Ed Lane. "Also, this avoids having to do yet another search for an interim or putting an additional burden on one or other department heads or staff members to do double duty.”

The Democrat will step down from representing the 3rd Berkshire District at the end of the year after holding the seat for the past 22 years. Lenox says a new permanent town manager will be in place by late 2024.