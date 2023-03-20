Amtrak Adirondack tickets available for the first time since pandemic started

Today marked the first time in three years that rail passengers could book tickets on Amtrak’s Adirondack line.

Amtrak will restore service on the Adirondack line between New York City and Montreal on April 3rd . Online bookings began Monday.

The first northbound train will depart New York City at 8:41 April 3rd and arrive in Montreal at 8:16 p.m. for the first time since 2020. The first southbound Adirondack train since 2020 will depart Montreal at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4th and arrive in New York City 10:15 p.m. Stops along the route include Albany, Poughkeepsie, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, and Plattsburgh.

North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas says the renewed train service is “an important next step in normalizing U.S.-Canada cross border travel” after the pandemic.