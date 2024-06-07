Valatie hopes for federal funding to address PFAS in water supply

The Columbia County Village of Valatie is hoping to receive federal money to address PFAS contamination in its drinking water supply.

Under state law beginning in 2021, New York municipalities began testing their water systems for PFAS compounds PFOA and PFOS, chemicals that have been linked to several ill health effects including forms of cancer.

In October of that year, Valatie recorded a PFOS concentration of 14 parts per trillion in one of its four drinking water wells. The detection exceeded New York’s threshold of 10 parts per trillion and was taken off line.

Frank Bevens is the village mayor.

“The Village of Valatie, myself, our village board, and everything, we took this very seriously We got onto it immediately, which I think is a big help for us at this point,” said Bevens.

Valatie has already been approved for more than $2.7 million from the state to address the contamination. Now, Congressman Marc Molinaro, a Republican from the 19th District, is pushing for $2.2 million in federal funding to help install a permanent filtration system on the water supply.

Mayor Bevens welcomes the Congressman’s involvement.

“I mean, it’s huge for the Village of Valatie. Again, we’re a very small village and 2.2 is huge for us. And what you’ve been able to get out from the state…at the end of the day we’re getting roughly $5 million that we’re not paying for, you know what I mean? We’re not going to have to bond that,” said Bevens.

For his part, Molinaro said in a statement:

“These funds will advance our local communities and address dire needs. I'm fighting for this crucial funding to better our infrastructure, improve access to clean drinking water, and revamp our towns and villages,” said Molinaro.

Prior to New York adopting a threshold of 10 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency maintained a health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion.

In April, EPA adopted new maximum contaminant levels for six PFAS compounds including 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS – two of the most commonly detected chemicals.

Rob Hayes, Director of Clean Water at Environmental Advocates NY, says hundreds of New York communities across New York are expected to take action when the new MCLs go into effect.

“The state Department of Health estimates that about 300 communities across the state will exceed EPA’s drinking water standard. That’s millions of New Yorkers that are currently exposed to harmful levels of PFAS in their drinking water and will benefit when these stronger standards will take effect,” said Hayes.

The EPA’s new PFAS standards, which the agency says will benefit 100 million people, will go into effect in 2029. The standards face industry opposition.

The Biden administration says $1 billion in funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help municipalities test for and treat PFAS contamination.

With clean water funding also available from the state, and municipalities already testing for PFAS, Hayes hopes the Empire State will adopt the lower thresholds earlier.

“We’re urging Governor Hochul and state Department of Health to enact these protections on a faster timeframe here in New York. We’ve been ahead of the ball in New York on PFAS, water utilities have been tested for these chemicals, already, for years. New Yorkers shouldn’t have to wait that long to get clean water,” said Hayes.

The state Health Department says it is “currently reviewing the details of EPA’s rulemaking to determine how it will affect New York State’s current MCLS, notifications, and testing as we look to harmonize the state and federal requirements. “

In April, the Columbia County Town of New Lebanon received $2 million in the state budget to cap a landfill linked to PFAS contamination.