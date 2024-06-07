Springfield police identify officer shot during night of violence

Springfield police have identified the officer who suffered gunshot wounds to the face and leg during a night of violence on Wednesday.

Authorities say Officer Nestor Santos still has a bullet fragment lodged in his head, but that doctors were able to save his eye after he was shot at least twice on State Street.

The department shared the update on Santos’s condition Friday as he continues to recover in a Boston-area hospital. According to officials, the officer did lose vision in one of his eyes as a result of the shooting.

Santos was reportedly wounded while on his way to work late Wednesday night when he drove by a group of armed suspects traveling in the area.

The individuals, one of whom had an AR-15-style rifle according to authorities, had just been shooting at an unmarked police cruiser and detectives when they turned to fire on Santos’s vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, was one of two sought by police after the department’s Firearms Investigation Unit came under fire while conducting an unrelated investigation in the Mason Square area.

At a press conference Thursday, Deputy Chief Steven Kent detailed the chaotic nature of the incident.

“We have two carloads of shooters - we have a police officer who was shot and calls out on the radio that he was shot, so, you have officers responding there - you have officers pursuing suspects in two different locations, almost simultaneously,” he said during a press conference.

Seven suspects were taken into custody later in the night. Springfield Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers said on Thursday that all individuals sought were accounted for.

Police say Santos is expected to recover, with Springfield PD saying on Facebook that additional surgeries would be needed. Authorities also noted that Santos was the recipient of the department's Medal of Valor in 2023.

