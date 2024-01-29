Belmont Stakes coming to Saratoga with pricing, ground rules changes

The New York Racing Association has announced more details in advance of the first Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in June.

Saratoga Springs is preparing for record crowds weeks before its typical 40-day summer season begins in July.

The four-day Belmont festival will begin Thursday, June 6th, with the marquee third leg of the Triple Crown that Saturday while Belmont Park undergoes half-a-billion dollars in renovations.

In a departure from normal Saratoga ground rules, no outside alcohol will be allowed in for the duration of the Belmont weekend. During Saratoga’s summer meet, race-goers can bring in coolers with their food and beverages of choice.

NYRA spokesman Pat McKenna says the organization is looking at the upstate Belmont as entirely separate from Saratoga’s usual summer season.

“What NYRA has said all along is that this will be a Belmont Stakes that will be at Saratoga Race Course. But this will not feel like an ordinary day during the summer meet. Most of the policies and protocols that are in place at Belmont Park will follow the event to Saratoga. Most notably, the prohibition on fans bringing outside alcohol into the venue. Beyond that, fans will be able to bring coolers with food and beverages just like any other day at Saratoga,” explained McKenna.

Tickets go on sale February 15th and are significantly pricier than Saratoga’s typical $10-a-day price of entry. McKenna says although some may be upset by the price hike, NYRA is working to make sure the event stays affordable.

“We believe these prices are fair, especially with the addition of fans being able to bring in outside food and beverages,” explained McKenna. “These are incredibly competitive price-points for a Triple Crown event. Imagine walking into Yankee Stadium for the World Series for 50 bucks, or Madison Square Garden for the NBA Finals for 50 bucks. Nowhere near—you’re not approaching anything like that.”

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says while the changes may be unsettling to some, they aren’t all bad.

“If you’re a bar located outside the fences of the racecourse, and you’re open during these four days, people have options to support local businesses, whether it’s pregaming or afterwards,” explained Shimkus. “And same with the roughly 180 bars and restaurants throughout the city, right? So, you know what, spend as little as you want on alcohol on the track, and then come outside and have a good time after the meet, after the races are over at any one of those bars and restaurants across the city and around Saratoga County. So, I think it actually will drive people into those bars and restaurants before and after racing.”

New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association President Tina Bond says her organization is looking forward to the change of pace, and supports NYRA’s efforts to run the Belmont as effectively as possible.

“It’s a big undertaking for them to move it from Belmont to here. A lot of transitional things. So, I think they’re making the best decisions that they can make for this big change. And it’s gonna be a huge day. It’s gonna be an even huger day if we have a candidate that’s eligible for the Triple Crown, so, the excitement is electrifying,” said Bond.

Attendance will be capped at 50,000.