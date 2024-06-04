Finishing touches completed ahead of Saratoga Springs Belmont Stakes

The field for the big race is set and Saratoga Springs is getting ready to host the Belmont Stakes for the first time.

For the first time, the Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga Race Course Saturday while the downstate facility undergoes a half-a-billion-dollar renovation.

But Belmont isn’t the only location getting a facelift — New York Racing Association Communications Director Pat McKenna is standing in the newly re-imagined Jim Dandy Bar.

“So, since 2017, NYRA has invested more than $100 million in an array of significant enhancements. The 1863 Club, the Paddock Suite, now this new lower clubhouse area. And in each instance, the goal is to provide fans with the modern amenities they expect from a world class venue while also honoring the history and traditions of a place that so many people feel so passionate about here at Saratoga,” said McKenna.

More than two years of planning and construction have gone into the updated space, with brown and green trim and a new spacious take on the previously cramped area.

McKenna says the lower clubhouse and new bar will be open to anyone with a ticket throughout the four-day Belmont festival and regular 40-day meet starting July 11th.

“We’re convinced one of the most attractive features of the space is the new sightlines. Having that open and accessible for fans to be able to enjoy a cold beverage on that drink rail while looking all the way out into the saddling paddock is something we think fans will really respond to come Thursday and throughout the summer,” said McKenna.

NYRA CEO David O’Rourke says everything is in place for the more than 100,000 fans the course is expecting this week.

“We’re looking forward to recapping with the community and the business community and seeing, all right, how did it play out, what can we improve? And it’s really all just focused on the customer and their experience here,” said O’Rourke.

NYRA Food and Beverage Director Gian Rafaniello says his staff is prepared despite some ground-rule changes: no outside alcohol will be allowed in, as per regular Belmont Park rules.

“I think the great thing for us is traditionally the Belmont Stakes down at Belmont is really one really big day. Whereas this is going to be a full festival, Thursday through Sunday. And so, we’ll have some more opportunities to really kind of find a good groove and find a rhythm. So, you know, you have Thursday and you work out kinks here and there. I’m sure there’s going to be some learnings. You make adjustments going into Friday and then by the time we get to Saturday, the really big day, at that point we’re really humming along and really hit our stride,” said Rafaniello.

Outside the track, public safety is central with thousands of visitors on the way.

In a statement, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll said more than a dozen agencies participated in exercises preparing them for this weekend.

Saratoga County Sherriff Michael Zurlo tells WAMC his deputies are prepared.

“We’ve been through this through the summer season up in Saratoga with the track season, the Travers, the Whitney, and stuff. SPAC concerts at the same time as the big events. So, we just think that the crowds will be a little bit bigger up there. We’re ready, we’ve been working with our law enforcement partners, Saratoga Springs PD. We have plans in place for the five days and we’ll be very active as a department to provide the resources the city of Saratoga needs,” said Zurlo.

The Belmont festival begins Wednesday night with a free concert downtown headlined by Blues Traveler. Saratoga Race Course gates open at 9 a.m. on Belmont Saturday.