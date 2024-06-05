© 2024
Visit by Dutch royals continues centuries of ties to Albany

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
King Willem-Alexander leaves Nieuwe Kerk or New Church in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, after the inauguration Tuesday April 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Carl Court, Pool)
Carl Court/Pool AFP
/
AP
King Willem-Alexander leaves Nieuwe Kerk or New Church in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, after the inauguration Tuesday April 30, 2013. (AP Photo/Carl Court, Pool)

A new chapter is about to be written in Albany’s centuries-long history with the Dutch.

The king and queen of the Netherlands are coming to the Capital Region on June 12 to meet with the governor, local Dutch businesses leaders, and area young people.

And for some perspective on the affinity between the Dutch and their former Fort Orange settlement, we speak with author and journalist Paul Grondahl. Grondahl has writtenextensivelyon the topic in books, for the "Times Union," and since taking over as the head of the New York State Writers Institute.

He spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
Ian Pickus
